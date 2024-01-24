Thursday, January 25, 2024
Top Posts
Sneak Out with Hoka Transport Sneakers
Handy Dandy | Arc’teryx Venta Gloves
Lather Up with Ethique
Cup And Carry | Perilogics Travel Cup Holder
Sri Panwa — Phuket, Thailand
Drink Me Fridays
Win the Ultimate Palm Springs Experience at Santiago...
Embrace Diversity and Southern Charm at The 10th...
The Wonders of Svalbard, Norway
Traveling Gourmet — Dining and Entertainment at East...
Banner
Home Holiday Gift Guide Sneak Out with Hoka Transport Sneakers

Sneak Out with Hoka Transport Sneakers

Special Effects

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Hoka Transport Shoe

HOKA sneakers are having a moment. They’re one of the hottest shoe brands for young fashionistas (love that “dad sneaker” look), and they’re super comfortable so travelers of all ages love wearing them all day. The HOKA Transport sneakers are one of the brand’s best sellers, built for city pavement pounding thanks to protective all-around cushioning and sturdy Vibram outsoles. And like all HOKA sneakers, they’re built sustainably using recycled polyester, vegan and natural materials, PFC-free water repellency treatment, and other eco-friendly design features. Best of all, they’re a great way to feel like you’re walking on clouds. $140. hoka.com

You May Also Enjoy

 Life + Style — Special Effects

Special Effects Products for the Savvy Traveler

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
62
Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

Related Articles

Handy Dandy | Arc’teryx Venta Gloves

Lather Up with Ethique

Cup And Carry | Perilogics Travel Cup Holder

World Eats —On Location Dining With Kurt And...

Passport Insider — Corey Rader, Four Seasons Hotel...

Bijou Candles

Cruise of a Lifetime | Scenic Cruises

Editor's Pick

Sneak Out with Hoka Transport Sneakers
by Our Editors
Handy Dandy | Arc’teryx Venta Gloves
by Our Editors
Lather Up with Ethique
by Our Editors

For You

Join Provincetown restaurant owners Rob and Loic a…
by Milla Wynn
Movie Museums —Your Passport to Cinematic History
by Jeff Heilman
Enjoy Dance at Home With This Great List of Online Performances
by Keith langston

Conditions

New York
mist
88%
5.7mp/h
100%
51°F
55°
44°
50°
Fri
41°
Sat
41°
Sun
36°
Mon
32°
Tue