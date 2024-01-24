HOKA sneakers are having a moment. They’re one of the hottest shoe brands for young fashionistas (love that “dad sneaker” look), and they’re super comfortable so travelers of all ages love wearing them all day. The HOKA Transport sneakers are one of the brand’s best sellers, built for city pavement pounding thanks to protective all-around cushioning and sturdy Vibram outsoles. And like all HOKA sneakers, they’re built sustainably using recycled polyester, vegan and natural materials, PFC-free water repellency treatment, and other eco-friendly design features. Best of all, they’re a great way to feel like you’re walking on clouds. $140. hoka.com

