Thursday, January 25, 2024
Top Posts
Sneak Out with Hoka Transport Sneakers
Handy Dandy | Arc’teryx Venta Gloves
Lather Up with Ethique
Cup And Carry | Perilogics Travel Cup Holder
Sri Panwa — Phuket, Thailand
Drink Me Fridays
Win the Ultimate Palm Springs Experience at Santiago...
Embrace Diversity and Southern Charm at The 10th...
The Wonders of Svalbard, Norway
Traveling Gourmet — Dining and Entertainment at East...
Banner
Home Holiday Gift Guide Handy Dandy | Arc’teryx Venta Gloves

Handy Dandy | Arc’teryx Venta Gloves

Special Effects

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Arc’teryx Venta Gloves

Gloves are a travel item we tend to overlook, but Arc’teryx Venta Gloves answer the call for perfect on-the-go handwear that feel essential to any cool-weather trip. Thanks to versatile high-performance design, these gloves provide warmth and comfort. They’re built with Gore-Tex Infinium breathable, softshell fabric that blocks wind and repels rain and snow. Your fingers will appreciate the soft, moisture-wicking fleece lining, and you can still handle your phone with Venta’s touchscreen-sensor thumb and finger pads. Plus they’re unisex and come in two colors and six sizes. $70. arcteryx.com

You May Also Enjoy

 Life + Style — Special Effects

Special Effects Products for the Savvy Traveler

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
62
Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

Related Articles

Sneak Out with Hoka Transport Sneakers

Lather Up with Ethique

Cup And Carry | Perilogics Travel Cup Holder

World Eats —On Location Dining With Kurt And...

Passport Insider — Corey Rader, Four Seasons Hotel...

Bijou Candles

Cruise of a Lifetime | Scenic Cruises

Editor's Pick

Sneak Out with Hoka Transport Sneakers
by Our Editors
Handy Dandy | Arc’teryx Venta Gloves
by Our Editors
Lather Up with Ethique
by Our Editors

For You

Five Great Day Trips from New York City
by Keith langston
Hotel Therapy: Paresa Resort, Phuket, Thailand
by Milla Wynn
A Tale Of Two Cities: Hangzhou & Shanghai
by Milla Wynn

Conditions

New York
mist
88%
5.7mp/h
100%
51°F
54°
44°
50°
Fri
41°
Sat
41°
Sun
36°
Mon
32°
Tue