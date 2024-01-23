Gloves are a travel item we tend to overlook, but Arc’teryx Venta Gloves answer the call for perfect on-the-go handwear that feel essential to any cool-weather trip. Thanks to versatile high-performance design, these gloves provide warmth and comfort. They’re built with Gore-Tex Infinium breathable, softshell fabric that blocks wind and repels rain and snow. Your fingers will appreciate the soft, moisture-wicking fleece lining, and you can still handle your phone with Venta’s touchscreen-sensor thumb and finger pads. Plus they’re unisex and come in two colors and six sizes. $70. arcteryx.com

