It’s wild to think that humans are still producing more than 380 tons of plastic waste every year—up to half of it for single-use items like shampoo bottles. For travelers who prefer to minimize waste and enjoy a bit of eco-bliss in their hair and skincare, New Zealand’s own Ethique has the solution. Its shampoo and conditioner bars eliminate liquid size limitations at airport security, and every product is made ethically and sustainably, with natural ingredients and compostable packaging, and without animal testing. The Ethique Be Wonderful Starter Pack is a great bundle for travelers with sensitive scalps, and they also feature nice assortment of travel-sized bars, with its shampoo doubling as a lathering shaving bar. (P.S. Ethique comes with a money-back guarantee for every product, and donates two percent of every sale to charity.) $35. ethique.com

