Monday, January 22, 2024
Top Posts
Lather Up with Ethique
Cup And Carry | Perilogics Travel Cup Holder
Sri Panwa — Phuket, Thailand
Drink Me Fridays
Win the Ultimate Palm Springs Experience at Santiago...
Embrace Diversity and Southern Charm at The 10th...
The Wonders of Svalbard, Norway
Traveling Gourmet — Dining and Entertainment at East...
High Desert Dreaming In Southern California
World Eats —On Location Dining With Kurt And...
Banner
Home Holiday Gift Guide Lather Up with Ethique

Lather Up with Ethique

Special Effects

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Ethique Bundle Range Be Wonderful

It’s wild to think that humans are still producing more than 380 tons of plastic waste every year—up to half of it for single-use items like shampoo bottles. For travelers who prefer to minimize waste and enjoy a bit of eco-bliss in their hair and skincare, New Zealand’s own Ethique has the solution. Its shampoo and conditioner bars eliminate liquid size limitations at airport security, and every product is made ethically and sustainably, with natural ingredients and compostable packaging, and without animal testing. The Ethique Be Wonderful Starter Pack is a great bundle for travelers with sensitive scalps, and they also feature nice assortment of travel-sized bars, with its shampoo doubling as a lathering shaving bar. (P.S. Ethique comes with a money-back guarantee for every product, and donates two percent of every sale to charity.) $35. ethique.com

You May Also Enjoy

 Life + Style — Special Effects

Special Effects Products for the Savvy Traveler

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
62
Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

Related Articles

Cup And Carry | Perilogics Travel Cup Holder

World Eats —On Location Dining With Kurt And...

Passport Insider — Corey Rader, Four Seasons Hotel...

Bijou Candles

Cruise of a Lifetime | Scenic Cruises

Nocs Provisions

Mighty Mini Massages | Therabody

Editor's Pick

Lather Up with Ethique
by Our Editors
Cup And Carry | Perilogics Travel Cup Holder
by Our Editors
Sri Panwa — Phuket, Thailand
by Our Editors

For You

Kimpton Angler’s Hotel in Miami Beach
by Keith langston
Traveling Gourmet – Seven Must-Visit Coffeehouses
by Milla Wynn
Shining Bright: The Real Stars of LA
by Our Editors

Conditions

New York
scattered clouds
49%
7.1mp/h
40%
35°F
36°
33°
35°
Tue
35°
Wed
38°
Thu
44°
Fri
41°
Sat
Passport Magazine Logo