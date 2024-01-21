In the category of “how is this not already everywhere?” you’ll discover Perilogics Luggage Travel Cup Holder. Built by small business Perilogics and sold through its Amazon store, this adjustable suitcase attachment straps onto a carry-on luggage handle to hold your water bottle, coffee cup, phone, snacks, and/or travel documents. It’s an affordable, portable storage solution that frees up your hands on the go, and holsters those items you need to access quickly—plus it’s super lightweight and folds down flat. $15. amazon.com/stores/Perilogics

