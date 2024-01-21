Monday, January 22, 2024
Cup And Carry | Perilogics Travel Cup Holder

Cup And Carry | Perilogics Travel Cup Holder

Special Effects

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Perilogics Cup and Carry

In the category of “how is this not already everywhere?” you’ll discover Perilogics Luggage Travel Cup Holder. Built by small business Perilogics and sold through its Amazon store, this adjustable suitcase attachment straps onto a carry-on luggage handle to hold your water bottle, coffee cup, phone, snacks, and/or travel documents. It’s an affordable, portable storage solution that frees up your hands on the go, and holsters those items you need to access quickly—plus it’s super lightweight and folds down flat. $15. amazon.com/stores/Perilogics

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

