Monday, January 22, 2024
Top Posts
Lather Up with Ethique
Cup And Carry | Perilogics Travel Cup Holder
Sri Panwa — Phuket, Thailand
Drink Me Fridays
Win the Ultimate Palm Springs Experience at Santiago...
Embrace Diversity and Southern Charm at The 10th...
The Wonders of Svalbard, Norway
Traveling Gourmet — Dining and Entertainment at East...
High Desert Dreaming In Southern California
World Eats —On Location Dining With Kurt And...
Banner
Home DestinationsDestination Asia Sri Panwa — Phuket, Thailand

Sri Panwa — Phuket, Thailand

Dreamscape

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Pool Villa Ocean View in Phuket, Sri Panwa Luxury Resort

Sri Panwa, Phuket
Phuket, Thailand

Located on 40 lush, tropical acres overlooking the water, Sri Panwa’s hotel and residential villas are truly spectacular. Each villa is designed to be a soul-soothing blend of modern, luxurious décor with private Pool Villas all featuring a 40-foot infinity-edge swimming pool, sunbathing terraces, and outdoor bathing areas overlooking the Andaman Sea. The hotel has been voted one of the top five resorts in Thailand and is acclaimed for its seductive, natural setting. Book a signature treatment at the spa, such as the “Heavenly Bliss” massage performed by two therapists working together in unison. This massage combines traditional Thai, Swedish, and Balinese massage techniques to promote pure pleasure and relaxation. Afterwards, enjoy a meal at one of their award-winning restaurants. If you love Thai food, make sure to reserve a table at Baba Soul Food, which serves a delicious selection of home-cooked food in a cozy, intimate setting with panoramic ocean views. Nightly rates from $249 for a Yaya Pool Suite to $639 for a Two-Bedroom Ocean View Pool Villa. Sri panwa, Phuket 88 moo 8, Sakdidej Road, Vichit, Muang, Phuket, Thailand. Tel: +66-7637-1000. sripanwa.com

Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa Ocean View Resort Spa
You may also enjoy
Dreamscape: Belmond Hotel Cipriani, Venice, Italy

Dreamscape: Belmond Hotel Cipriani, Venice, Italy

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
1
Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

Related Articles

Win the Ultimate Palm Springs Experience at Santiago...

The Wonders of Svalbard, Norway

Traveling Gourmet — Dining and Entertainment at East...

High Desert Dreaming In Southern California

Following the Senses in Barcelona

Explore LGBTQ+ Thailand

What’s New in… Sydney, Australia

Editor's Pick

Lather Up with Ethique
by Our Editors
Cup And Carry | Perilogics Travel Cup Holder
by Our Editors
Sri Panwa — Phuket, Thailand
by Our Editors

For You

The New Chicago Dining Scene
by Milla Wynn
Passport Concierge — Harald Mootz the St. Regis New York
by Arthur Wooten
A Food and Wine Weekend in Porto, Portugal
by Arthur Wooten

Conditions

New York
clear sky
45%
7.1mp/h
0%
36°F
39°
34°
34°
Mon
32°
Tue
35°
Wed
38°
Thu
44°
Fri