Sri Panwa, Phuket

Phuket, Thailand

Located on 40 lush, tropical acres overlooking the water, Sri Panwa’s hotel and residential villas are truly spectacular. Each villa is designed to be a soul-soothing blend of modern, luxurious décor with private Pool Villas all featuring a 40-foot infinity-edge swimming pool, sunbathing terraces, and outdoor bathing areas overlooking the Andaman Sea. The hotel has been voted one of the top five resorts in Thailand and is acclaimed for its seductive, natural setting. Book a signature treatment at the spa, such as the “Heavenly Bliss” massage performed by two therapists working together in unison. This massage combines traditional Thai, Swedish, and Balinese massage techniques to promote pure pleasure and relaxation. Afterwards, enjoy a meal at one of their award-winning restaurants. If you love Thai food, make sure to reserve a table at Baba Soul Food, which serves a delicious selection of home-cooked food in a cozy, intimate setting with panoramic ocean views. Nightly rates from $249 for a Yaya Pool Suite to $639 for a Two-Bedroom Ocean View Pool Villa. Sri panwa, Phuket 88 moo 8, Sakdidej Road, Vichit, Muang, Phuket, Thailand. Tel: +66-7637-1000. sripanwa.com

