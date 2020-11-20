INTERSECT BY LEXUS Debuts New Cocktail Recipes

INTERSECT BY LEXUS is a trendy hotspot located on the border of Manhattan’s Chelsea and West Village neighborhoods. The complex, which houses restaurants, lounges, and event spaces has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is set to reopen just in time for the holidays on December 3rd.

And to herald in the new season, INTERSECT will be unveiling a new restaurant-in-residence. This time around will be The Grey, helmed by Executive Chef Mashama Bailey. The Grey is based in Savannah, Georgia, and is heavily influenced by the city’s southern roots and history as a port town. It’s sure to be serving up the kind the food that will warm your soul during a New York winter. Complimenting Bailey’s southern cuisine is a new list of cocktail offerings as well…two of which were shared with Passport.

For anyone who doesn’t live in New York, or who wants to social distance this winter, you can make these craft cocktails at home with just a few simple ingredients. So break out the ice cubes and put on some music, because these two drinks are sure to put you in a festive mood!

The Seasonal Cherry Cobbler is somewhere between a Christmas punch and a bright summer dessert. Made with apples and garnished with orange and mint, this drink is fresh, light, and delicious.

Seasonal Sherry Cobbler

Ingredients:

2 oz Oloroso Sherry

1 oz Calvados

1 oz Apple Cider

.25 oz Lemon Juice

Directions:

Muddle with fresh apples, shake with one ice cube, served on crushed ice with orange wheel and mint to garnish

Apples are diced and tossed with a teaspoon of citric acid (for browning) and sugar before service.

This classic cocktail, the Father John Manhattan, was first described in 1884 and has been a mainstay ever since. Made by combining vermouth, bitters, and bourbon, this drink is crisp, clean, and packs a punch.

Father John Manhattan

Ingredients:

2 oz Russell’s Reserve

1 oz Cocchi Torino

3 dashes of angostura bitters

Directions:

Stir in mixing glass. Serve in a martini glass.

*Manhattans can also be served with a cocktail cherry if

you so choose*

INTERSECT BY LEXUS will be reopening on December 3rd. For more information, visit their website. To learn more about Executive Chef Mashama Bailey’s restaurant, The Grey, click here.

