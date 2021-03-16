Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Iconic Irish Whisky Cocktails

McConnell’s Irish Whisky is one of the oldest and most celebrated whisky brands in the world. It all began in 1776 when the family started selling their whiskey to the public. Since then, the brand has continued to flourish, and has been imported to America since the late 1800s.

With St. Patrick’s Day being a celebration of both all things Irish and delicious libations, now is the perfect time to try an excellent cocktail that’s made with authentic Irish whisky. From fruity creations to coffee delights, here are a few awesome Irish cocktails to make this St. Paddy’s Day!

A’PEAR’antly Oblivious

In this delicious concoction, McConnell’s is paired with pears and figs to create a lighter drink that seems to both celebrate Ireland, as well as springtime. The real delight comes from the spiced liqueur, which helps add depth to the drink, thanks to its inclusion of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. The cocktail essentially takes influence from a delicious poached pear and turns it into a stellar cocktail!

Ingredients:

~ 2 slices fresh pear, chopped ~ 2 small fresh figs

~ 1/4 oz Besamim spiced liqueur



~ 1/2 oz lemon juice



~ 1/2 oz simple syrup



~ 2 oz McConnell ’s Irish Whisky



~ 1 egg white

Directions:

~Shake all ingredients together for 30-60 seconds in a cocktail shaker. ~Double strain into a chilled coupe.

~ Garnish with dried fruit peel or fig.

Tipperary

Looking for a unique Irish take on the classic Manhattan cocktail? The Tipperary replaces the Manhattan’s traditional use of bourbon for Irish whisky to help really give it an extra bit of kick. After all, it was Irish immigrants who helped New York City become what it is today, so what better way to celebrate both Irish and American history than by crafting a drink that’s distinctly both?

Ingredients: ~ 1.5 oz McConnell’s Irish Whisky

~ 1 oz sweet vermouth

~ 0.5 oz green chartreuse

~ 0.5 oz chilled water

~ 1 bar spoon cane sugar syrup

~ 2 dashes orange bitters Directions: ~ Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, and stir until well chilled. ~ Strain into a chilled coupe glass. ~ Garnish with orange peel-wrapped maraschino cherries.

Irish Goodbye

Irish coffee has been a staple cocktail for over 100 years. Traditionally, the coffee is mixed with Irish whisky and then topped with cream. The Irish Goodbye, however, removes the cream (and the coffee) and adds in some more mature, deeper flavors, like coffee liqueur, chicory and pecan bitters, and Averna Amaro. The cocktail is refined, without being pretentious. It’s so good, you may never have your coffee another way again…

Ingredients:

~ 1.5 oz McConnell’s Irish Whisky



~ 3/4 oz St George Coffee Liqueur



~ 3/4 oz Averna Amaro



~ 1 bar spoon Licor 43



~ 2-3 dashes El Guapo Chicory Pecan Bitters

Directions:

~ Stir all liquid ingredients with ice until chilled. Strain into glass.

~ Rim glass with orange peel to extract their oils.

You may also like:

Discovering My Roots in Ireland