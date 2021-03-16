Top Posts
The New Must-Have Fleece

Jack Wolfskin Fleece Jacket

Everyone needs that one jacket that’s perfect for warmer spring and autumn days, and cooler summer nights. Jack Wolfskin’s new Midnight Moon and Moonrise jackets are the perfect way to make your go-to outfit more sustainable. Their fleece is made out of recycled polyester, and is warm, yet flexible. The jacket is also very durable, making it great for rugged hikes or even walks with the dog. Best of all, the recycled fabric is made from bluesign material, which enables customers to discover the origins and industrial processes used in their garments. $79.95, www.jackwolfskin.com

