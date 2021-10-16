The Last Bottle You’ll Ever Need

If you want to be more sustainable and more fashionable, why not combine the two with the

cheekily named My Bougie Bottle? These reusable water bottles not only keep single-use

plastics out of landfills, but they’re also built for utility. They’re made to fit in a cupholder and

also come with a pop-up straw so you don’t have to constantly screw/unscrew the cap. It’s

a stylish and versatile way to save the planet! $39.99. www.mybougiebottle.com

