Stay Clean No Matter Where You Go

This handmade soap and hand sanitizer set is crafted by artisan soap makers in Malaysia. Best of all, the small size makes it perfect for travel! A bottle of house-made hand sanitizer is complemented with a selection of three kuih-inspired (Malaysian sweets) soaps. The set comes with three flavors of soap, including pandan and peppermint, geranium, and lemongrass with ginger and coffee grounds to exfoliate. The products are also vegan. Now you can keep your hands clean and smell wonderful when doing it! $26. www.thebatikboutique.com

