Organic Style

United Blue Sustainable Sweater

Greet autumn with a comfy and sustainable new sweater. United by Blue is known for its environmental initiatives, and this classic sweater keeps that tradition alive. Made from 100% organic cotton, the sweater was manufactured without any pesticides and fertilizers getting dumped into our waterways. Furthermore, the factory where the sweater is made is run by solar power. But that’s not all the sweater is. It’s also soft, stylish, and easy to wear with both shorts or jeans. Aside from the white and navy stripes, new colors are set to launch this month, including black and olive. $78. www.unitedbyblue.com

