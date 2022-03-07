What’s Your Boutique Hotel Vibe?

Whether a weekend getaway, a romantic retreat, or a long workcation that’s not too far from home, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels has your stay.

Planning a trip to Palm Springs? Whether it’s for a weekend getaway, a romantic retreat, or a long much-need workcation that’s not too far from home, there’s a small boutique hotel waiting for you in the Coachella desert that has just the vibe you need.

While some small hotels are perfect for partying (bachelorette bash, anyone?) others are better suited for quiet escapes. There are even boutique hotels that cater to the LGBTQ and clothing optional communities. And for mid-century modern design aficionados, there’s no better place to.

No matter what you prefer, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels has your stay.

Nakedly Confident – Clothing-Optional Desert Resorts

Inhibitions are for puritans and politicians. If you love the sun on your skin and the freedom that comes with shedding your clothes at the door, you’ll be in your element at these clothing-optional Palm Springs small hotels. Cushioned by the dry desert air with stunning mountain views, many of these clothing-optional resorts cater to gay men. Every one of these boutique hotels cultivate a safe body-positive environment with respect for the openness that nudism and naturism allow. So find the perfect clothing-optional Palm Springs resort… and let the sun warm your buns.

Utterly Tranquil

Hear that? No? Good. This collection of Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels offer perfectly blissful rejuvenation and rest in beautiful settings. Social interaction is minimal and the only excitement is a perfect massage on-site or a dinner from one of Palm Springs’ many restaurants delivered to your room or poolside. Ideal for quiet retreats and extended desert getaways, these lovely boutique hotels are known for their peaceful experiences and cultivation of serenity. Make your escape into solitude at one of these small boutique hotels.

Fabulous & Fun

Life’s a party and why not? You never know who you’ll meet or what adventure you’ll find. So when it comes to planning a bachelor party, a girl’s weekend away, or a reunion with college friends, you need a small hotel that won’t quell the laughter or spoil your fun, one that understands your desire to cut loose and have an unforgettable Palm Springs experience. Many Palm Spring boutique hotels have less than a dozen rooms, perfect for property buy outs so you and your party can have the whole place to yourselves.

Some will even arrange for a chef for on-site catering. Here are the small boutique hotels that encourage good times and wild-made memories.

Culturally Queer – LGBTQ Palm Springs Hotels are Here!

Sometimes you just want to safely be yourself. Hang out poolside with friends. Relax and escape. Enjoy the night life. From the bearlicious to the salacious, fit for a queen or perfectly serene, you’ll find an extraordinary concentration of jaw-dropping, gorgeous culturally queer resorts in Palm Springs. Some of these small hotels are perfect for parties, while others are designed for long, quiet escapes. But no matter your predilection, you’ll understand why Palm Springs has been a desirable destination for the LGTBQ community and allies alike for more than five decades. The below collection of Palm Springs boutique hotels and resorts cater to gay men and each one of them has got your stay.

Do Not Disturb – Romantic Palm Springs Hotels

A touch of intrigue. An exquisite setting. A place where love lingers redolently in the purple sunset. For decades, lovers have known that Palm Springs is the ideal destination for that dreamy honeymoon, babymoon, or long weekend road-trip getaway. You’re relationship isn’t generic, so why stay at a multinational chain when you can plan a romantic Palm Springs escape to a small boutique hotel especially designed with love in mind. Wander beautiful gardens and enjoy private courtyards. Enjoy breakfast in bed, a bath (or massage) for two, or wine in front of the fireplace. These Palm Springs Preferred boutique hotels offer the perfect alchemy of comfort and indulgence for every beautifully love-filled vacation.

Style & Design – Perfectly Designed Palm Springs Hotels

If you’re all about booking a desert vacation hotel in a setting that appeals to your personal style, Palm Springs has an abundance of gorgeous small hotels. From Desert Modern to Hollywood Glam, Mediterranean Romantic to Urban Chic, Palm Springs boutique hotels are known for their attention to style and design. Mid-Century Modern aficionados flock to this award-winning design hotspot year round to stay in some of the finest and most authentic examples of mid-century design. Hotel staff will even help you book walking or driving tours so that you can see the best desert modernism Palm Springs has to offer. Follow your dream style to Palm Springs, where all of the below boutique hotels take well-earned pride in their exceptional design details.

Vibes: https://www.palmspringspreferredsmallhotels.com/vibes/

You May Also Like

Feel Free In Palm Springs With The Clothing-Optional Hotels