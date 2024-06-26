Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Top Posts
Horsing Around In Lexington, Kentucky!
Gallivanting In London
Proud For Cacao — Beato Chocolates
Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Put A Ring On It! — Manly Bands
Dromoland Castle
Tour Spain with Two Bad Tourists
Love Your Skin | Ghost Democracy Products
Tote Your Pride | With A Vintage Tote...
Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Banner
© 2023 - Passport Magazine — All Right Reserved
Home » Horsing Around In Lexington, Kentucky!

Horsing Around In Lexington, Kentucky!

The International Gay Polo Tournament Heads to Lexington, KY for the First Time in GPL History

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Horsing Around In Lexington, Kentucky! Lexus Gay Polo League 2021

Inspiring awareness for inclusiveness and equality, The International Gay Polo Tournament is certainly one of the most colorful events you can experience.

Gay Polo League Player

Get your horses ready for the International Gay Polo Tournament at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY.

Join in on the fun-filled weekend from August 1st – 3rd at the Kentucky Horse Park, known internationally as a destination for world-class equestrians. There will be sixteen polo players from around the globe  who will participate and there will be an estimated 1,000+ spectators who will be attending this exceptional event.

Inspiring awareness for inclusiveness and equality, The International Gay Polo Tournament is certainly one of the most colorful events you can experience. All of the GPL events are outstanding and create a culture of equality, high fashion, and togetherness to empower and inspire lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals in sports and beyond.

Following GPL tradition, the Players Welcome Reception (by invitation) will be hosted on Wednesday, July 31st and the GPL VIP Sponsors Reception will be hosted on Thursday, August 1st. On Saturday, August 3rd you can experience the enchanting and, sometimes, the over-the-top tailgates right beside the main event which will feature three polo matches.

Get a Taste of Bourbon City, Louisville Kentucky

The gate opens at noon August 1 and the matches start at 1 pm. Players from around the world will be competing in the Kentucky Hug Cup Finals, GPL Bourbon Cup Finals, and GPL Old-Fashioned Cup Finals. The awards ceremony will take place directly after the last match.

“While this event is a fun and competitive one, it is the desire for visibility and equality that pushes us to do more each year,” shared founder of the Gay Polo League, Chip McKenney. “We are excited about the new components this year that we will be announcing soon and are forever grateful for the unwavering commitment of Gay Polo fans and the LGBTQ+ community for doing all they can to enact change.”

Discover More and Book Your Tickets Here: https://www.gaypolo.com/

You May Also Enjoy

The 2024 Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament

The 2024 LEXUS International Gay Polo Tournament

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

Related Articles

Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Escape Plan: Provincetown, Massachusetts

World Eats Raleigh, North Carolina

Tribeca Festival 2024 LGBTQ+ Programming

NYC Sensations from the Cast and Crew of...

Celebrate Disco and Diversity at Key West Pride...

Editor's Pick

Horsing Around In Lexington, Kentucky!
by Our Editors
Gallivanting In London
by Jimmy Im
Proud For Cacao — Beato Chocolates
by Our Editors

For You

Amazing LGBTQ+ Wedding & Honeymoon Destinations 2024
by Our Editors
San Domenico Palace
by Our Editors
Out of the Closet & Into the Kitchen
by Lawrence Ferber

Conditions

New York
broken clouds
78%
15.7mp/h
75%
73°F
78°
68°
71°
Thu
75°
Fri
69°
Sat
72°
Sun
82°
Mon
Passport Magazine Logo

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Tiktok Rss

© 2024 Passport Magazine — All Rights Reserved — NYC USA

Adblock Detected

Please support Passport Magazine by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.