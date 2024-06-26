Horsing Around In Lexington, Kentucky!

Get your horses ready for the International Gay Polo Tournament at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY.

Join in on the fun-filled weekend from August 1st – 3rd at the Kentucky Horse Park, known internationally as a destination for world-class equestrians. There will be sixteen polo players from around the globe who will participate and there will be an estimated 1,000+ spectators who will be attending this exceptional event.

Inspiring awareness for inclusiveness and equality, The International Gay Polo Tournament is certainly one of the most colorful events you can experience. All of the GPL events are outstanding and create a culture of equality, high fashion, and togetherness to empower and inspire lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals in sports and beyond.

Following GPL tradition, the Players Welcome Reception (by invitation) will be hosted on Wednesday, July 31st and the GPL VIP Sponsors Reception will be hosted on Thursday, August 1st. On Saturday, August 3rd you can experience the enchanting and, sometimes, the over-the-top tailgates right beside the main event which will feature three polo matches.

The gate opens at noon August 1 and the matches start at 1 pm. Players from around the world will be competing in the Kentucky Hug Cup Finals, GPL Bourbon Cup Finals, and GPL Old-Fashioned Cup Finals. The awards ceremony will take place directly after the last match.

“While this event is a fun and competitive one, it is the desire for visibility and equality that pushes us to do more each year,” shared founder of the Gay Polo League, Chip McKenney. “We are excited about the new components this year that we will be announcing soon and are forever grateful for the unwavering commitment of Gay Polo fans and the LGBTQ+ community for doing all they can to enact change.”

Discover More and Book Your Tickets Here: https://www.gaypolo.com/

