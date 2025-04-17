Home » Norwegian Cruise Line’s Newest Ship the AQUA has arrived!

by Arthur Wooten
There are 17 restaurants on board and one of the new ones is Planterie. It’s their plant based option and it is absolutely delicious.

Experience with us the Norwegian Cruise Lines Ship Aqua, which boasts stunning design by Allison Hueman and spacious amenities for guests.

I recently had the opportunity to experience Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest vessel, the Aqua. It’s the 3rd ship in the Prima Class and has a capacity of 3,571 guests.

The very colorful hull artwork was designed by Allison Hueman, a street artist and is titled “Where the Sky Meets the Sea.” This undertaking establishes herself as the first female artist to design the hull for NCL.  As vivid and wild as the outside design is, once onboard it feels open and calming. Beiges and blues dominate open public spaces as well as the cabins. The feeling of openness is also due to the fact that the ship is 10% larger than her sister ships the Prima and the Viva. On that same note, throughout the Aqua her bathrooms are 11% larger than before, which actually makes a big difference.

Everything on this shop feels large, including The Penrose Atrium, the restaurants, and the theatre. Speaking of which, there are two shows available to enjoy on the Aqua. The first is Elements: The World Expanded. It has the feel of a traditional cruise line show featuring, magic, acrobatics and performances inspired by earth, wind, water, and fire.

Their second show is Revolution: A Celebration of Prince. Much like Prima’s Summer: The Donna Summer Show, Prince’s show has a light storyline which allows them to showcase Prince at different stages in his life and to really focus on his remarkable body of music.

There are 17 restaurants on board and one of the new ones is Planterie. It’s their plant based option and it is absolutely delicious. They’re also introducing their new Sukhothai, offering Thai food.

When it comes time to work off those calories you have plenty of options, including the Glow Court, which is a digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor designed by CONDUCTR. The court offers six different experiences that are interactive and surprisingly fun, plus they’re a great workout.

A bit more passive, but just as exhilarating, is the dry drop. Almost a sheer vertical drop of ten floors, you’re wrapped in sort of a sleeping bag and the floor beneath you disappears and you really drop. And if that was not adrenaline inducing enough, they have the Aqua Slide Coaster, a hybrid of a slide and a roller coaster on the very top of the ship.

To complete your journey on an invigorating and detoxifying note, stop by the New Thermal Suite. It includes a steam room, a salt room, an ice room, a charcoal sauna, and the first ever at sea, a clay sauna.

I wasn’t sure how Norwegian could top their first two ships in the Prima Class, but with the Aqua they have surpassed the challenge!

Arthur Wooten

Arthur Wooten is an award-winning playwright and novelist who prior to writing for PASSPORT magazine was the humorist for both reFRESH Magazine out of London and DNA based in Australia.

