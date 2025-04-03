Carlos Pérez-Puelles at W Mexico City

Like many well-traveled people from around the world, Carlos Pérez-Puelles fell so hard for the endless charms of Mexico City that he decided to make it his home.

Originally from Madrid, Pérez-Puelles worked in top hotels around Europe before settling in Mexico City a little over a decade ago. In early 2023, he was named Director of Sales and Marketing for the W Mexico City (Campos Elíseos 252, Polanco. Tel. +52-55-9138-1800. marriott.com), a gorgeous property set just off of Reforma Boulevard at the gateway to the posh Polanco neighborhood.

The W’s fantastic setting and stylishly cozy rooms are big draws for visitors, but Pérez-Puelles says that the hotel’s thoughtful and lively events roster also makes it hugely popular with locals and helps keep it looped into the pulse of the city. “Every year we strive to have solid programming that allows us to connect with our guests and locals in the same way,” he says. That programming includes special W events during some of the city’s coolest annual happenings, such as the art fair Zona Maco (zsonamaco.com), the music festival EDC (mexico.electricdaisycarnival.com), and of course Pride Week (mexicocity.cdmx.gob.mx/tag/pride-march) in June.

Thanks to his supportive and very open minded parents, Pérez-Puelles says he was always able to talk openly about everything, including sexual orientation and gender identity. “I had the chance to go out and be myself,” he says. “I was always part of the community, working actively for inclusion and equal rights. Madrid was the right place to be at the time. I learned a lot and took all that personal learning and important lessons to my new life in Rome or Malta, when it was still normal to be asked for ID by the police when leaving a gay bar. The community has evolved so much ever since and I’m happy to be part of it and to keep building a better future for all of us.”

Pérez-Puelles met his partner, chef and entrepreneur Ana Dolores, during the pandemic, and soon thereafter the couple opened a casual weekend dining venture called Esquina Común (Fernando Montes De Oca 86, Condesa. instagram.com/esquinacomun). Initially intimate and private, the restaurant soon proved so popular that they moved locations and opened completely to the public, which resulted in being awarded their first Michelin star in 2024. The 37-year-old Pérez-Puelles calls it “the most incredible thing I’ve ever done.”

We asked Pérez-Puelles to share some of his favorite things about his adopted home town, Mexico City, or as locals call it, CDMX.

When did you first visit Mexico City, and did you fall in love with it immediately? My first trip to Mexico City was back in 2010, when the city was a completely different thing. It was a much wilder and unexplored territory, kind of a hidden gem still to be discovered. I fell in love with that feeling of being in the right place, surrounded by history, lots of adventure, and heartwarming interactions, day and night. I used to get lost on purpose every time I visited. That taught me a lot and allowed me to get to know the city, and eventually made me think of moving in.

What do you love most about Mexico City? I love how vibrant the city is. It doesn’t matter whether it is a Monday morning or a Saturday night, there is always something going on. Despite the size of the city, you can still move around quite easily and make the most out of your day. Mexico City is at the same level of New York, London, Paris or any other major destination in the world, with an incomparable human touch.

What part of the city do you live in, and what’s it like there? I just bought an apartment in San Rafael, a beautiful neighborhood built by architects for architects to live in back in 1959. It is located near downtown and it has gorgeous architecture, quiet local vibes, and a great sense of community.

What are a couple of your favorite things about the W Mexico City? W Mexico City means a lot to me. It was the first W hotel to open out of the United States. It was a trend setter since the very first day and you can feel that even today. Things have changed a lot ever since within the industry, but W Mexico City still gives you that feeling of being in a unique place, allowing you to connect with the destination and to achieve the purpose of your stay. It goes beyond tangible. We strive to deliver an unforgettable and honest experience.

Could you tell me a little more about the W’s connection to the local LGBTQ+ scene in CDMX? W Mexico City has always been connected to the local LGBTQ+ scene, since its opening back in the day. In a very organic way, W Mexico City was always a strong ally and a point of reference for the community—some times from a festive perspective, with initiatives such as our yearly Pride programming, including DJs, exhibitions, or our own bus or float during the Pride Parade. Also, we host every week an extremely fun drag cabaret that has become a local favorite. Nowadays, our LGBTQ+ initiatives focus on advocating for the rights, inclusion, and well-being of the community—having a clear and strong position and partnering up with several organizations and companies in order to organize events like Queer Me Out, a W Signature event, or Ella Conecta, a yearly forum for diverse women that takes place during Pride.

If you have friends visiting Mexico City for the first time, where would you take them or tell them to go? I would definitely build up a packed agenda. Absolutely worth it. First time in Mexico City, you have to walk everywhere and get ready for an exhausting couple of days. There’s a cultural part you cannot miss. The Pyramids of Teotihuacan, Tlatelolco Square, the Basílica of Guadalupe (Fray Juan de Zumárraga 2, Villa Gustavo A. Madero)… that is a full day excursion. A day around Centro Histórico, or historical downtown, is a must. Busy, noisy, full of history. It is definitely the heart of the city. I wouldn’t leave Mexico City without visiting Sunday’s antiques flea market Tianguis de la Lagunilla (Comonfort 32, Peralvillo).

What restaurants do you recommend in Mexico City? That’s hard to decide when there are so many places! There are some local institutions like El Cardenal (Calle de la Palma 23, Centro Histórico. Tel. +52-55-5521- 3080. restauranteelcardenal.com) that you shouldn’t miss for its solid traditional Mexican food. Contramar (Durango 200, Roma Norte. Tel. +52-55-5514-9217. contramar.com.mx) is also a classic when it comes to seafood. I love street food, so most of the time I end up trying random taco stands or visiting some favorites like Birria Don Chuy (Violeta 30) in the Guerrero neighborhood.

What are some of your favorite places to go out in the city? My clubbing days are clearly over, so I rather go to cozy yet fun places like Oropel (Chihuahua 182, Roma Norte. instagram.com/oropelcdmx), which is a great wine bar in Roma, or Tokyo Music Bar (Río Pánuco 132, Cuauhtémoc. instagram.com/tokyomusicbar). Also, old cantinas like La Faena (Venustiano Carranza 49, Centro Histórico) are my go-to places when I’m around late. I’m also a music lover, so wherever there is good music and wine, you might find me in there.

Tell us about the best places to shop? I think Colima Street and its surroundings in the Roma area is my favorite place to shop. There you can find great vintage clothing stores like Erre Vintage (Colima 100, Roma Norte. instagram.com/errevintage), old record stores, and lots of restaurants and bars like El Tigre Silencioso (Colima 159 1A, Roma Norte. instagram. com/el.tigre.silencioso) that can round out your experience.

What are your must-visit museums in Mexico City? Mexico City has a never-ending list of museums, but Museo Antropológico (Paseo de la Reforma, Polanco. mna.inah.gob.mx) will always be my favorite. A full day in there will not be enough to enjoy their vast collection.

Please complete this sentence: Don’t leave Mexico City without… Planning your next visit. The city is always evolving. You don’t want to miss it!

You may also enjoy