2025 International Pride Guide

Wherever you plan to celebrate Pride this year, you will find towns and cities hosting exciting events that honor self expression and shed light on the experiences of the global LGBTQ+ community.

Every year, Pride is an opportunity to show your support for LGBTQ+ people wherever you go, while at the same time celebrating love in all its beauty and diversity. Around the world, Pride celebrations are held not only to embrace LGBTQ+ identities, but also to acknowledge the challenges gay people face every day, and to continue to raise awareness about LGBTQ+ people everywhere.

BANGKOK PRIDE FESTIVAL (June 1 – 30)

This year, Thailand celebrated the commencement of its landmark marriage equality law which was passed in 2024. And this summer, Pride events take over the capital city of Bangkok for the largest pride celebration in Thailand. Bangkok is a shrine of color and culture, with bustling busy streets, old and new, loud and quiet, and you can take to them this June to celebrate. The month-long Pride festivities features special events and programs throughout the month starting with the iconic Pride March on Sunday, June 1. Plus, renowned circuit brand PRISM brings a lineup of hot parties during the opening weekend of the month. The fun continues with more circuit parties, DJ takeovers, an LGBTQI Film Festival, Pride Cruise parties along the Chao Phraya River, drag brunches, and more. The W Hotel Bangkok will host a string of Pride events including drag brunches and performances, and the Love Out Loud Party and mini-concert with rainbow-themed food. instagram.com/bangkokpride.official/?hl=en

TAIWAN PRIDE (Oct 24 – 26 )

Taiwan still reigns as one of the most (if not, the most) LGBTQ+ friendly countries on the Asian continent, having legalized gay marriage in 2019. Taiwan Pride returns for another year with some of the best and biggest events in East Asia. Typically bringing in around 200,000 visitors each year, Taiwan Pride offers opportunities to dance, sing, and mingle in the official Gay Pride Village located in front of town hall. Here live performances and parties are held all day and into the evening. Attend special circuit events like the Formosa Rainbow Music Festival, a gay music festival which overlaps with Taiwan Pride and hosts three night parties and one tea dance. Various DJs, GoGo dancers and drag performers will entertain the masses at Zepp New Taipei, a concert venue less than 20-minutes from Taipei’s gay bar scene. On Saturday, the Pride Parade steps off from town hall and marches through Taipei and back to the Pride Village. gaytravel4u.com/event/taiwan-gay-pride

JOHANNESBURG PRIDE (October 25)

For its 36th year, Johannesburg Pride brings color to the city streets for one day only! Attendees can expect a vibrant and colorful Pride Parade with magical floats and vibrant costumes made with love. Live entertainment brings world-class performers, local talents, and DJs to the stage along with inspirational speakers. Also discover local resources that support LGBTQ+ individuals or feature displays of art and culture from the community. Vendors will sell everything from handmade clothes to jewelry, bubble tea, candles and more. This Pride is small but mighty. It’s run by volunteers and is Africa’s oldest LGBTQ+ celebration. Those who march each year march not just for South Africa’s LGBTQ+ population, but wider Africa where LGBTQ+ rights are very much restricted. Haven’t got enough Pride at the festival? Head into the city for queer-friendly events at famous bars like Babylon, The Rec Room Bar & Gay Sauna, and more bars in the Melville and Illovo queer neighborhoods. prideofafrica.org

PERTH PRIDE FEST (November 21 – 30)

Ready to celebrate Pride down under? Perth’s PrideFEST or Pride Western Australia is sure to be bigger and better than ever this year, offering more than ten days of parties, events, and performances. Though Pride WA events are still TBA, the 2024 edition featured fabulous offerings daily, including a queer prom, drag brunches, a film festival, a pride run and walk, and more. Attend the highly anticipated Pride Parade on Nov. 29 which dances into the streets with music and color, then stick around for the post-parade party at Russell Square complete with drag performances, a silent disco, food trucks, and market stalls. Pride WA Fairday is slated for Nov. 23 and brings vendors and live music performances to the Supreme Court Gardens all day. Attend collaborative events, including youth events, senior movie nights, and Sunday gatherings in the Pride Piazza in Northbridge Piazza. It all ends with a drag brunch on Sunday where you can reminisce on your week with unlimited beverages and treats. pridewa.com.au

SÃO PAULO PRIDE (June 20 – 22)

After its inaugural celebration in 1997, which saw around 2,000 attendees, São Paulo has grown into the largest pride parade in the world, now expecting around three to five million participants. The event is typically scheduled for the Sunday after Brazil’s Corpus Christi annual holiday. That means this year Pride events will take place leading up to and on Sunday, June 22. Even weeks before the date, concerts, dance performances, street markets, and more pop-up throughout the city. The NewWorld Group, São Paulo’s primary gay circuit promoter, will also host a five-day giant circuit party event ahead of the parade. Attendees at the gargantuan event can expect several circuit parties through the parade weekend hosted by Superfestas, Sao Paulo’s leading party promoter, along with pool parties, outdoor jungle events, and marathon parties. The official São Paulo Pride Parade lineup starts at noon on June 22 for a 2-3 P.M. step off. March in the parade or witness the themed floats as they meander through the city. After the parade, the party continues late into the evening at Praça Roosevelt to close out the festivities. paradasp.org.br

WORLD PRIDE DC 2025 (May/June)

This biannual event has been hopping around the globe for more than two decades, and for its 25th anniversary, World Pride comes to Wash ington, DC. Past World Pride events have amassed millions of attendees, and this year will hopefully be no exception. Celebrations begin in May with special events for various groups including DC Latinx Pride (May 16 – June 8), Trans Pride (May 17 – 18), Black Pride (May 23 – 26), a Choral Festival (May 23 – June 8) and Capital Cup Sports Festival (May 30 – June 4). All preface the official WorldPride welcome ceremony and concert headlined by Shakira at Nationals Park on May 31. Then a week of celebration continues featuring a Human Rights Conference, Capital Pride Honors ceremony, block parties and street festivals, the Pride parade on June 7, and an international march, rally, and closing ceremony with performances from various artists on June 8. Add to this World Pride Music Festival, which will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan, Grimes, Kim Petras, Tinashe, Zedd, and appearances from RuPaul, Sasha Colby, and more. worldpridedc.org

MADRID PRIDE (June 27 – July 6)

Madrid Pride, hosted by WE Party, is one of the biggest pride celebrations in Europe. This year’s pride parade and post-parade street party will take place on Saturday, July 5. Those who want to experience the real fun should arrive a week ahead to join the rest of the festivities. Madrid is revered by travelers as one of the most gay-friendly cities in the world, with the Chueca gay district expanding in recent years. Events kick off in Chueca on June 27, and heat up throughout the week. Attendees can enjoy a high heels race on July 3, and the 17th installment of the Mr. Gay Pride España competition at the Plaza De España on July 4. Madrid’s parade consists of about 50 floats, party buses, and walking groups bringing the rainbow to the hot summer streets. Join in the fun at parade circuit parties and LGBTQ+ events taking over the city, in parks, hotels, and stadiums. Offerings include musical performances, electronic dance festivals, and much more. gomadridpride.com/en/orgullo-gay-madrid

PRAGUE PRIDE (July 28 – August 3)

Prague Pride Week takes place along the beautiful Vltava River, the central artery which splits the magical ancient city in half. This year, Prague Pride’s theme is “Home.” Events will investigate questions like: How and where do LGBTQ+ people find home? What is life like for queer people at home in Czechia? Following the annual opening night concert, attendees can enjoy the Pride Village throughout the week which offers seven days of music programming and parties. Special themed events will also headline the festival, including Prague Bear Summer, beach, and sauna parties. Or attend OMG Party, the city’s oldest circuit party presented by the city’s biggest promoter showcasing incredible performances at Club Mecca. On Saturday, August 2nd, don’t miss the parade stepping off from Wenceslas Square at 12:30 P.M. and beginning its three-kilometer trek to Letná Park. In the evening, attend a Pride Closing Party at Pioneer. festival.praguepride.com/en.

REYKJAVIK PRIDE (August 5 – 10)

Pride in Reykjavik is Iceland’s largest annual event and has been hosted in the country’s capital since 1999. Iceland was just ranked one of the safest countries in the world, with Reykjavik also known to be home to a buzzing LGBTQ+ scene. Festivities commence with an opening ceremony on Tuesday, August 5th featuring speeches and live performances to kick off a week of lectures, queer cruises, gay walks, family festivities, art exhibitions, parties and concerts. Reykjavik Pride’s main event, the Pride Parade, is slated for Saturday, August 9th this year and steps off at noon from Tækniskólinn and ends at Hljó maskálagarður where events continue into the afternoon. Attendees and parade participants can enjoy a lineup of international and local performers, including drag queens, DJs, and musicians for a dance party into the evening hours. Before or after all the Pride events, check out some of Reykjavik’s most popular bars including Kiki Queer Bar, the perfect place to chill out or bust some moves on the dance floor. inspiredbyiceland.com/events/reykjavik-pride-2025

ZURICH PRIDE (June 20 – 21)

Zurich Pride this year brings a weekend of color to this beautiful Swiss city. Starting Friday, June 20, Zurich Pride will take over Sechseläuten platz in the heart of the city and at Stadthausanlage Park where the festival village and performance stages will be housed. During Pride, Zurich’s gay bars and clubs join in the fun by hosting special themed events and parties throughout the city’s old town. Before all the fun begins, two official Pride parties preface the June celebrations. Not to miss are Kiki Dance Party, a pop-up gay party which is next slated to appear in Zurich on May 2nd. And don’t forget Boyahkasha, a famous queer party in Zurich known for incredible music and vibes, with the next edition being held on June 8th. This year, Zurich celebrates 40 years of fighting against HIV/AIDS, making the official Zurich Pride 2025 motto: “Together for our health.” Head out into the late hours of the night at Zurich’s queer bars. Grab a drink at Kweer, a new bar in the old town, or head to Cranberry Bar, our favorite LGBTQ+ bar in the city. zurichpridefestival.ch

PRIDE CALENDAR 2025

USA EVENT DATE WEBSITE Albany (Capital Pride) June 8 518capitalpride.com Albuquerque Pride June 7 abqpride.com Annapolis Pride May 31 annapolispride.org Asheville, NC (Blue Ridge Pride) TBA blueridgepride.org Atlanta Oct. 11 – 12 atlantapride.org Austin Pride Aug. 23 austinpride.org/pride-2025/ Baltimore Pride June 8-15 baltimorepride.org Binghamton, NY TBA binghamtonpride.org Birmingham, AL May 24 – 25 birminghampride.com Boulder, CO June 15 outboulder.org Boston, MA June 14 https://www.facebook.com/bostonprideforthepeople/ Boise, ID Sept. 6-7 boisepridefest.org Burlington (Pride Vermont) Sept. 7 pridecentervt.org Charlotte Pride Aug. 16-17 Charlottepride.org Charleston, SC TBA charlestonpride.org Chattanooga Pride Sept. 27 chattanoogapride.com/ Chicago Pride Fest June 21 – 22 northalsted.com/pridefest/ Cincinnati Pride June 28 Cincinnatipride.org Cleveland (Pride in the CLE) June 7 lgbtcleveland.org Colorado Springs June 14 – 15 https://www.visitcos.com/events/annual/pikes-peak-pride-fest/ Columbus Pride Month June 13 – 14 stonewallcolumbus.org Dallas Pride June 14 – 15 Dallaspride.org Dayton Pride June 5-8 daytonlgbtcenter.org Denver Pride June 28 – 29 denverpride.org Detroit (Motor City Pride) June 7-8 motorcitypride.org Des Moines (Capital City Pride) June 6-8 capitalcitypride.org Duluth, MN Awaiting dates duluthsuperiorpride.com Flagstaff (Pride in the Pines) June 21 flagstaffpride.org Fort Lauderdale (Wilton Manors) June 14 stonewallpride.lgbt Fort Wayne, IN July 25 – 26 fwpride.org Grand Rapids, MI Awaiting dates grpride.org Honolulu Pride Oct. 18 hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com/events/honolulu-pride-rooted-in-pride/ Houston Pride June 28 pridehouston.org Indianapolis (Indy Pride) June 14 indypride.org Kansas City Pride June 6-7 kcpridealliance.org Key West Pride June 22 – 29 gaykeywestfl.com Knoxville (Blount County Pride) TBA knoxpride.com Las Vegas TBA lasvegaspride.org Lincoln, NE (Star City Pride) June 13 – 14 starcityprideevents.org Little Rock (Central Arkansas Pride) Awaiting dates lrpride.com Lexington Pride June 28 lexpridefest.org Long Beach, CA May 17 – 18 longbeachpride.com Louisville (Kentuckiana Pride) June 21 kypride.com Los Angeles Pride June 8 lapride.org/ Memphis June 5-8 midsouthpride.org Miami Beach Pride March 27 – April 6 miamibeachpride.com Middletown, Connecticut June 7 middletownpride.org Milwaukee Pridefest June 5-7 pridefest.com Myrtle Beach, SC TBA pridemyrtlebeach.org Naples, FL June 7 naplespride.org Nashville Pride June 28 – 29 nashvillepride.org New Orleans (Southern Decadence) Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 southerndecadece.org New York City (NYC Pride) June 29 nycpride.org Omaha (Heartland Pride) July 12 heartlandpride.org Orlando Pride Oct. 17 – 19 comeoutwithpride.org Pensacola, Fla June 28 pensapride.org/ Phoenix Pride April 5-6 phoenixpride.org Pittsburgh Pride May 30 – June 1 lgbtqpittsburgh.com Provincetown Pride June 6-8 ptown.org Portland Pride July 19 – 20 pridenw.org Providence (Rhode Island Pride) June 21 prideri.org Raleigh (OUT! Raleigh) June 20 – 21 outraleighpride.org Reno (Northern Nevada Pride) Sept. 6 northernnevadapride.org Rochester, MN May 17 instagram.com/rochmnpride/ Sacramento, CA June 14 – 15 sacramentopride.org/ Saint Cloud, MN Sept. 15 – 21 stcpride.org Saint Louis Pride June 28 – 29 pridestl.org Saint Petersburg June 1 stpetepride.org Salt Lake City June 7-8 utahpride.org Santa Fe Pride June 28 hrasantafe.org/pride-2025/ Savannah Pride TBA firstcitypridecenter.org San Antonio June 28 pridesanantonio.org San Diego Pride July 12 – 20 sdpride.org San Francisco Pride June 28 – 29 sfpride.org Saugatuck / Douglas, Michigan June 1-8 saugatuck.com/events/lgbtq/ Seattle Pride June 29 seattlepride.org Silicon Valley Pride Aug. 30 – 31 svpride.org Springfield, IL May 17 springfieldpride.org Sonoma County May 30 – June 1 sonomacountypride.org/ Toledo, OH Aug. 23 – 25 toledopride.com Traverse City (Up North Pride) Sept. 27 upnorthpride.com Tulsa Pride TBA okeq.org Twin City Pride (Minneapolis / St. Paul) June 28 – 29 tcpride.org Washington Pride (Capital Pride/WorldPride) May 17 – June 8 capitalpride.org West Hollywood May 30 – June 1 weho.org/community/weho-pride Wichita Pride June 27 – 28 wichitapride.org Winston Salem June 14 pridews.org INTERNATIONAL EVENT DATE WEBSITE Alberta, CA (Jasper) April 4 – 13 jasperpride.ca Amsterdam (Canal Pride) July 26 – Aug 3 pride.amsterdam Antwerp August 6-10 antwerppride.com Athens June 14 facebook.com/athenspride/ Banff, CA Oct 3 -13 banffpride.ca Barcelona June 28 – July 20 pridebarcelona.org/en/ Belfast July 18 – 27 belfastpride.com Bangkok June 1 bangkokpride.org Bogota, Colombia June 22 instagram.com/bogotapridefest Berlin (Christopher Street Day) July 26 csd-berlin.de/en/ Bilbao, SP Birmingham Awaiting dates May 23 -25 bilbaobizkaiapride.com birminghampride.com Brighton Aug 2-3 brighton-pride.org Brisbane, AU May 4 biggayday.com.au Brussels May 7- 17 brussels.be/pride Budapest June 28 budapestpride.com/ Calgary, CA TBA calgarypride.ca Catania, Italy July 5 instagram.com/cataniaprideofficial/?hl=en Curacao Sept 26 – Oct. 5 curacaopride.com Cologne, DE June 21 – July 6 colognepride.de Copenhagen Aug 9 – 17 copenhagenpride.dk/en/pride-2025/ Dusseldorf, DE June 19 – 22 csd-d.de/de/ Dresden, DE May 29 – 31 csd-dresden.de/ Dublin June 20-28 dublinpride.ie Edinburgh, United Kingdom June 21 facebook.com/PrideEdinburgh/ Frankfurt July 17 – 20 csd-frankfurt.de Galway, IE TBA galwaytourism.ie/event/galway-pride-festival/ Geneva June 6-7 https://www.genevapride.ch/ Glasgow, Scotland TBA glasgowspride.org/pride-march/ Gothenburg, Sweden June 9 – 15 instagram.com/westpride/?hl=en Guadalajara, Mexico June 14 instagram.com/guadalajaraprideoficial Halifax Pride July 17 – 27 halifaxpride.com Hamburg Jul 26 – Aug. 3 hamburg-pride.de Helsinki June 23 – 29 pride.fi Ibiza June 7 -14 ibizagaypride.eu/ Lisbon (EuroPride) June 14 – 22 epoa.eu/europride/europride2025/ Liverpool TBA prideinliverpool.co.uk/ London July 5 prideinlondon.org Luxembourg July 5-13 luxembourgpride.lu/ Lyon June 8 fierte.net Madrid June 28 – July 7 madridorgullo.com Manchester Aug. 15 – 25 manchesterpride.com/ Mallorca June 28 http://benamics.com/ Malta Sept 5 -14 maltapride.org Maspalomas, Gran Canaria May 1-11 maspalomaspride.com Medellin, Colombia Awaiting dates facebook.com/AlianzaLGBTI/ Mexico City June 28 facebook.com/MarchaLGBTCDMX/ Montreal Pride (Fiert dé Montreal) July 31 – Aug. 10 fiertemtl.com Munich June 14 – 29 csdmuenchen.de/en/ Naples July 5 napolipride.org Oslo June 20 – 28 oslopride.no Ottawa Aug. 16 capitalpride.ca Palermo June 21 instagram.com/palermopride/?hl=en Paris June 28 gaypride.fr/ Playa Del Carmen Awaiting dates facebook.com/PlayaPride/ Porto Sept. 12 – 14 portopride.com Prague July 28 – Aug. 3 praguepride.cz/cs/ Puerto Rico TBA instagram.com/pridepuertorico/ Puerto Vallarta May 17 – 25 vallartapride.org Quebec City Pride Festival Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 https://fetearcenciel.ca/ Reykjavik Aug. 5 – 10 hinsegindagar.is Rome June 14 romapride.it Rotterdam, NL TBA rotterdam-pride.com/ Santiago, Chile TBA movilh.cl São Paulo June 22 paradasp.org.br Salzburg, Austria Aug. 29 – Sept. 7 gaysalzburg.at/en/events/pride-festival-salzburg-2025/ Seville, SP TBA facebook.com/OrgulloAndalucia/ Sitges, Spain June 4-8 gaysitgespride.com/ Stockholm July 28 – Aug. 2 stockholmpride.org Strasbourg, France June 14 facebook.com/festigays Stuttgart July 26 – 27 stuttgart-pride.de Taiwan Oct 24 -26 gaytravel4u.com/event/taiwan-gay-pride/ Tel Aviv June 13 telavivpride.com Tokyo June 7-8 tokyorainbowpride.com/english/ Toronto Pride June 26 – 29 instagram.com/pridetoronto/?hl=en Torremolinos, Spain June 5-8 instagram.com/pridetorremolinos/?hl=en Valencia TBA facebook.com/lambdavalencia Vancouver Pride TBA vancouverpride.ca Victoria, CA July 1-6 victoriapridesociety.org Vienna May 31 – June 15 viennapride.at Winnipeg Pride May 23 – June 1 pridewinnipeg.com Zurich June 20 – 21 zurichpridefestival.ch

