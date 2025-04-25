2025 International Pride Guide

Wherever you plan to celebrate Pride this year, you will find towns and cities hosting exciting events that honor self expression and shed light on the experiences of the global LGBTQ+ community.
Every year, Pride is an opportunity to show your support for LGBTQ+ people wherever you go, while at the same time celebrating love in all its beauty and diversity. Around the world, Pride celebrations are held not only to embrace LGBTQ+ identities, but also to acknowledge the challenges gay people face every day, and to continue to raise awareness about LGBTQ+ people everywhere.
BANGKOK PRIDE FESTIVAL (June 1 – 30)
This year, Thailand celebrated the commencement of its landmark marriage equality law which was passed in 2024. And this summer, Pride events take over the capital city of Bangkok for the largest pride celebration in Thailand. Bangkok is a shrine of color and culture, with bustling busy streets, old and new, loud and quiet, and you can take to them this June to celebrate. The month-long Pride festivities features special events and programs throughout the month starting with the iconic Pride March on Sunday, June 1. Plus, renowned circuit brand PRISM brings a lineup of hot parties during the opening weekend of the month. The fun continues with more circuit parties, DJ takeovers, an LGBTQI Film Festival, Pride Cruise parties along the Chao Phraya River, drag brunches, and more. The W Hotel Bangkok will host a string of Pride events including drag brunches and performances, and the Love Out Loud Party and mini-concert with rainbow-themed food. instagram.com/bangkokpride.official/?hl=en
TAIWAN PRIDE (Oct 24 – 26 )
Taiwan still reigns as one of the most (if not, the most) LGBTQ+ friendly countries on the Asian continent, having legalized gay marriage in 2019. Taiwan Pride returns for another year with some of the best and biggest events in East Asia. Typically bringing in around 200,000 visitors each year, Taiwan Pride offers opportunities to dance, sing, and mingle in the official Gay Pride Village located in front of town hall. Here live performances and parties are held all day and into the evening. Attend special circuit events like the Formosa Rainbow Music Festival, a gay music festival which overlaps with Taiwan Pride and hosts three night parties and one tea dance. Various DJs, GoGo dancers and drag performers will entertain the masses at Zepp New Taipei, a concert venue less than 20-minutes from Taipei’s gay bar scene. On Saturday, the Pride Parade steps off from town hall and marches through Taipei and back to the Pride Village. gaytravel4u.com/event/taiwan-gay-pride
JOHANNESBURG PRIDE (October 25)
For its 36th year, Johannesburg Pride brings color to the city streets for one day only! Attendees can expect a vibrant and colorful Pride Parade with magical floats and vibrant costumes made with love. Live entertainment brings world-class performers, local talents, and DJs to the stage along with inspirational speakers. Also discover local resources that support LGBTQ+ individuals or feature displays of art and culture from the community. Vendors will sell everything from handmade clothes to jewelry, bubble tea, candles and more. This Pride is small but mighty. It’s run by volunteers and is Africa’s oldest LGBTQ+ celebration. Those who march each year march not just for South Africa’s LGBTQ+ population, but wider Africa where LGBTQ+ rights are very much restricted. Haven’t got enough Pride at the festival? Head into the city for queer-friendly events at famous bars like Babylon, The Rec Room Bar & Gay Sauna, and more bars in the Melville and Illovo queer neighborhoods. prideofafrica.org
PERTH PRIDE FEST (November 21 – 30)
Ready to celebrate Pride down under? Perth’s PrideFEST or Pride Western Australia is sure to be bigger and better than ever this year, offering more than ten days of parties, events, and performances. Though Pride WA events are still TBA, the 2024 edition featured fabulous offerings daily, including a queer prom, drag brunches, a film festival, a pride run and walk, and more. Attend the highly anticipated Pride Parade on Nov. 29 which dances into the streets with music and color, then stick around for the post-parade party at Russell Square complete with drag performances, a silent disco, food trucks, and market stalls. Pride WA Fairday is slated for Nov. 23 and brings vendors and live music performances to the Supreme Court Gardens all day. Attend collaborative events, including youth events, senior movie nights, and Sunday gatherings in the Pride Piazza in Northbridge Piazza. It all ends with a drag brunch on Sunday where you can reminisce on your week with unlimited beverages and treats. pridewa.com.au
SÃO PAULO PRIDE (June 20 – 22)
After its inaugural celebration in 1997, which saw around 2,000 attendees, São Paulo has grown into the largest pride parade in the world, now expecting around three to five million participants. The event is typically scheduled for the Sunday after Brazil’s Corpus Christi annual holiday. That means this year Pride events will take place leading up to and on Sunday, June 22. Even weeks before the date, concerts, dance performances, street markets, and more pop-up throughout the city. The NewWorld Group, São Paulo’s primary gay circuit promoter, will also host a five-day giant circuit party event ahead of the parade. Attendees at the gargantuan event can expect several circuit parties through the parade weekend hosted by Superfestas, Sao Paulo’s leading party promoter, along with pool parties, outdoor jungle events, and marathon parties. The official São Paulo Pride Parade lineup starts at noon on June 22 for a 2-3 P.M. step off. March in the parade or witness the themed floats as they meander through the city. After the parade, the party continues late into the evening at Praça Roosevelt to close out the festivities. paradasp.org.br
WORLD PRIDE DC 2025 (May/June)
This biannual event has been hopping around the globe for more than two decades, and for its 25th anniversary, World Pride comes to Wash ington, DC. Past World Pride events have amassed millions of attendees, and this year will hopefully be no exception. Celebrations begin in May with special events for various groups including DC Latinx Pride (May 16 – June 8), Trans Pride (May 17 – 18), Black Pride (May 23 – 26), a Choral Festival (May 23 – June 8) and Capital Cup Sports Festival (May 30 – June 4). All preface the official WorldPride welcome ceremony and concert headlined by Shakira at Nationals Park on May 31. Then a week of celebration continues featuring a Human Rights Conference, Capital Pride Honors ceremony, block parties and street festivals, the Pride parade on June 7, and an international march, rally, and closing ceremony with performances from various artists on June 8. Add to this World Pride Music Festival, which will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan, Grimes, Kim Petras, Tinashe, Zedd, and appearances from RuPaul, Sasha Colby, and more. worldpridedc.org
MADRID PRIDE (June 27 – July 6)
Madrid Pride, hosted by WE Party, is one of the biggest pride celebrations in Europe. This year’s pride parade and post-parade street party will take place on Saturday, July 5. Those who want to experience the real fun should arrive a week ahead to join the rest of the festivities. Madrid is revered by travelers as one of the most gay-friendly cities in the world, with the Chueca gay district expanding in recent years. Events kick off in Chueca on June 27, and heat up throughout the week. Attendees can enjoy a high heels race on July 3, and the 17th installment of the Mr. Gay Pride España competition at the Plaza De España on July 4. Madrid’s parade consists of about 50 floats, party buses, and walking groups bringing the rainbow to the hot summer streets. Join in the fun at parade circuit parties and LGBTQ+ events taking over the city, in parks, hotels, and stadiums. Offerings include musical performances, electronic dance festivals, and much more. gomadridpride.com/en/orgullo-gay-madrid
PRAGUE PRIDE (July 28 – August 3)
Prague Pride Week takes place along the beautiful Vltava River, the central artery which splits the magical ancient city in half. This year, Prague Pride’s theme is “Home.” Events will investigate questions like: How and where do LGBTQ+ people find home? What is life like for queer people at home in Czechia? Following the annual opening night concert, attendees can enjoy the Pride Village throughout the week which offers seven days of music programming and parties. Special themed events will also headline the festival, including Prague Bear Summer, beach, and sauna parties. Or attend OMG Party, the city’s oldest circuit party presented by the city’s biggest promoter showcasing incredible performances at Club Mecca. On Saturday, August 2nd, don’t miss the parade stepping off from Wenceslas Square at 12:30 P.M. and beginning its three-kilometer trek to Letná Park. In the evening, attend a Pride Closing Party at Pioneer. festival.praguepride.com/en.
REYKJAVIK PRIDE (August 5 – 10)
Pride in Reykjavik is Iceland’s largest annual event and has been hosted in the country’s capital since 1999. Iceland was just ranked one of the safest countries in the world, with Reykjavik also known to be home to a buzzing LGBTQ+ scene. Festivities commence with an opening ceremony on Tuesday, August 5th featuring speeches and live performances to kick off a week of lectures, queer cruises, gay walks, family festivities, art exhibitions, parties and concerts. Reykjavik Pride’s main event, the Pride Parade, is slated for Saturday, August 9th this year and steps off at noon from Tækniskólinn and ends at Hljó maskálagarður where events continue into the afternoon. Attendees and parade participants can enjoy a lineup of international and local performers, including drag queens, DJs, and musicians for a dance party into the evening hours. Before or after all the Pride events, check out some of Reykjavik’s most popular bars including Kiki Queer Bar, the perfect place to chill out or bust some moves on the dance floor. inspiredbyiceland.com/events/reykjavik-pride-2025
ZURICH PRIDE (June 20 – 21)
Zurich Pride this year brings a weekend of color to this beautiful Swiss city. Starting Friday, June 20, Zurich Pride will take over Sechseläuten platz in the heart of the city and at Stadthausanlage Park where the festival village and performance stages will be housed. During Pride, Zurich’s gay bars and clubs join in the fun by hosting special themed events and parties throughout the city’s old town. Before all the fun begins, two official Pride parties preface the June celebrations. Not to miss are Kiki Dance Party, a pop-up gay party which is next slated to appear in Zurich on May 2nd. And don’t forget Boyahkasha, a famous queer party in Zurich known for incredible music and vibes, with the next edition being held on June 8th. This year, Zurich celebrates 40 years of fighting against HIV/AIDS, making the official Zurich Pride 2025 motto: “Together for our health.” Head out into the late hours of the night at Zurich’s queer bars. Grab a drink at Kweer, a new bar in the old town, or head to Cranberry Bar, our favorite LGBTQ+ bar in the city. zurichpridefestival.ch
PRIDE CALENDAR 2025
USA
|EVENT
|DATE
|WEBSITE
|Albany (Capital Pride)
|June 8
|518capitalpride.com
|Albuquerque Pride
|June 7
|abqpride.com
|Annapolis Pride
|May 31
|annapolispride.org
|Asheville, NC (Blue Ridge Pride)
|TBA
|blueridgepride.org
|Atlanta
|Oct. 11 – 12
|atlantapride.org
|Austin Pride
|Aug. 23
|austinpride.org/pride-2025/
|Baltimore Pride
|June 8-15
|baltimorepride.org
|Binghamton, NY
|TBA
|binghamtonpride.org
|Birmingham, AL
|May 24 – 25
|birminghampride.com
|Boulder, CO
|June 15
|outboulder.org
|Boston, MA
|June 14
|https://www.facebook.com/bostonprideforthepeople/
|Boise, ID
|Sept. 6-7
|boisepridefest.org
|Burlington (Pride Vermont)
|Sept. 7
|pridecentervt.org
|Charlotte Pride
|Aug. 16-17
|Charlottepride.org
|Charleston, SC
|TBA
|charlestonpride.org
|Chattanooga Pride
|Sept. 27
|chattanoogapride.com/
|Chicago Pride Fest
|June 21 – 22
|northalsted.com/pridefest/
|Cincinnati Pride
|June 28
|Cincinnatipride.org
|Cleveland (Pride in the CLE)
|June 7
|lgbtcleveland.org
|Colorado Springs
|June 14 – 15
|https://www.visitcos.com/events/annual/pikes-peak-pride-fest/
|Columbus Pride Month
|June 13 – 14
|stonewallcolumbus.org
|Dallas Pride
|June 14 – 15
|Dallaspride.org
|Dayton Pride
|June 5-8
|daytonlgbtcenter.org
|Denver Pride
|June 28 – 29
|denverpride.org
|Detroit (Motor City Pride)
|June 7-8
|motorcitypride.org
|Des Moines (Capital City Pride)
|June 6-8
|capitalcitypride.org
|Duluth, MN
|Awaiting dates
|duluthsuperiorpride.com
|Flagstaff (Pride in the Pines)
|June 21
|flagstaffpride.org
|Fort Lauderdale (Wilton Manors)
|June 14
|stonewallpride.lgbt
|Fort Wayne, IN
|July 25 – 26
|fwpride.org
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Awaiting dates
|grpride.org
|Honolulu Pride
|Oct. 18
|hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com/events/honolulu-pride-rooted-in-pride/
|Houston Pride
|June 28
|pridehouston.org
|Indianapolis (Indy Pride)
|June 14
|indypride.org
|Kansas City Pride
|June 6-7
|kcpridealliance.org
|Key West Pride
|June 22 – 29
|gaykeywestfl.com
|Knoxville (Blount County Pride)
|TBA
|knoxpride.com
|Las Vegas
|TBA
|lasvegaspride.org
|Lincoln, NE (Star City Pride)
|June 13 – 14
|starcityprideevents.org
|Little Rock (Central Arkansas Pride)
|Awaiting dates
|lrpride.com
|Lexington Pride
|June 28
|lexpridefest.org
|Long Beach, CA
|May 17 – 18
|longbeachpride.com
|Louisville (Kentuckiana Pride)
|June 21
|kypride.com
|Los Angeles Pride
|June 8
|lapride.org/
|Memphis
|June 5-8
|midsouthpride.org
|Miami Beach Pride
|March 27 – April 6
|miamibeachpride.com
|Middletown, Connecticut
|June 7
|middletownpride.org
|Milwaukee Pridefest
|June 5-7
|pridefest.com
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|TBA
|pridemyrtlebeach.org
|Naples, FL
|June 7
|naplespride.org
|Nashville Pride
|June 28 – 29
|nashvillepride.org
|New Orleans (Southern Decadence)
|Aug. 29 – Sept. 1
|southerndecadece.org
|New York City (NYC Pride)
|June 29
|nycpride.org
|Omaha (Heartland Pride)
|July 12
|heartlandpride.org
|Orlando Pride
|Oct. 17 – 19
|comeoutwithpride.org
|Pensacola, Fla
|June 28
|pensapride.org/
|Phoenix Pride
|April 5-6
|phoenixpride.org
|Pittsburgh Pride
|May 30 – June 1
|lgbtqpittsburgh.com
|Provincetown Pride
|June 6-8
|ptown.org
|Portland Pride
|July 19 – 20
|pridenw.org
|Providence (Rhode Island Pride)
|June 21
|prideri.org
|Raleigh (OUT! Raleigh)
|June 20 – 21
|outraleighpride.org
|Reno (Northern Nevada Pride)
|Sept. 6
|northernnevadapride.org
|Rochester, MN
|May 17
|instagram.com/rochmnpride/
|Sacramento, CA
|June 14 – 15
|sacramentopride.org/
|Saint Cloud, MN
|Sept. 15 – 21
|stcpride.org
|Saint Louis Pride
|June 28 – 29
|pridestl.org
|Saint Petersburg
|June 1
|stpetepride.org
|Salt Lake City
|June 7-8
|utahpride.org
|Santa Fe Pride
|June 28
|hrasantafe.org/pride-2025/
|Savannah Pride
|TBA
|firstcitypridecenter.org
|San Antonio
|June 28
|pridesanantonio.org
|San Diego Pride
|July 12 – 20
|sdpride.org
|San Francisco Pride
|June 28 – 29
|sfpride.org
|Saugatuck / Douglas, Michigan
|June 1-8
|saugatuck.com/events/lgbtq/
|Seattle Pride
|June 29
|seattlepride.org
|Silicon Valley Pride
|Aug. 30 – 31
|svpride.org
|Springfield, IL
|May 17
|springfieldpride.org
|Sonoma County
|May 30 – June 1
|sonomacountypride.org/
|Toledo, OH
|Aug. 23 – 25
|toledopride.com
|Traverse City (Up North Pride)
|Sept. 27
|upnorthpride.com
|Tulsa Pride
|TBA
|okeq.org
|Twin City Pride (Minneapolis / St. Paul)
|June 28 – 29
|tcpride.org
|Washington Pride (Capital Pride/WorldPride)
|May 17 – June 8
|capitalpride.org
|West Hollywood
|May 30 – June 1
|weho.org/community/weho-pride
|Wichita Pride
|June 27 – 28
|wichitapride.org
|Winston Salem
|June 14
|pridews.org
INTERNATIONAL
|EVENT
|DATE
|WEBSITE
|Alberta, CA (Jasper)
|April 4 – 13
|jasperpride.ca
|Amsterdam (Canal Pride)
|July 26 – Aug 3
|pride.amsterdam
|Antwerp
|August 6-10
|antwerppride.com
|Athens
|June 14
|facebook.com/athenspride/
|Banff, CA
|Oct 3 -13
|banffpride.ca
|Barcelona
|June 28 – July 20
|pridebarcelona.org/en/
|Belfast
|July 18 – 27
|belfastpride.com
|Bangkok
|June 1
|bangkokpride.org
|Bogota, Colombia
|June 22
|instagram.com/bogotapridefest
|Berlin (Christopher Street Day)
|July 26
|csd-berlin.de/en/
|Bilbao, SP
Birmingham
|Awaiting dates
May 23 -25
|bilbaobizkaiapride.com
|Brighton
|Aug 2-3
|brighton-pride.org
|Brisbane, AU
|May 4
|biggayday.com.au
|Brussels
|May 7- 17
|brussels.be/pride
|Budapest
|June 28
|budapestpride.com/
|Calgary, CA
|TBA
|calgarypride.ca
|Catania, Italy
|July 5
|instagram.com/cataniaprideofficial/?hl=en
|Curacao
|Sept 26 – Oct. 5
|curacaopride.com
|Cologne, DE
|June 21 – July 6
|colognepride.de
|Copenhagen
|Aug 9 – 17
|copenhagenpride.dk/en/pride-2025/
|Dusseldorf, DE
|June 19 – 22
|csd-d.de/de/
|Dresden, DE
|May 29 – 31
|csd-dresden.de/
|Dublin
|June 20-28
|dublinpride.ie
|Edinburgh, United Kingdom
|June 21
|facebook.com/PrideEdinburgh/
|Frankfurt
|July 17 – 20
|csd-frankfurt.de
|Galway, IE
|TBA
|galwaytourism.ie/event/galway-pride-festival/
|Geneva
|June 6-7
|https://www.genevapride.ch/
|Glasgow, Scotland
|TBA
|glasgowspride.org/pride-march/
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|June 9 – 15
|instagram.com/westpride/?hl=en
|Guadalajara, Mexico
|June 14
|instagram.com/guadalajaraprideoficial
|Halifax Pride
|July 17 – 27
|halifaxpride.com
|Hamburg
|Jul 26 – Aug. 3
|hamburg-pride.de
|Helsinki
|June 23 – 29
|pride.fi
|Ibiza
|June 7 -14
|ibizagaypride.eu/
|Lisbon (EuroPride)
|June 14 – 22
|epoa.eu/europride/europride2025/
|Liverpool
|TBA
|prideinliverpool.co.uk/
|London
|July 5
|prideinlondon.org
|Luxembourg
|July 5-13
|luxembourgpride.lu/
|Lyon
|June 8
|fierte.net
|Madrid
|June 28 – July 7
|madridorgullo.com
|Manchester
|Aug. 15 – 25
|manchesterpride.com/
|Mallorca
|June 28
|http://benamics.com/
|Malta
|Sept 5 -14
|maltapride.org
|Maspalomas, Gran Canaria
|May 1-11
|maspalomaspride.com
|Medellin, Colombia
|Awaiting dates
|facebook.com/AlianzaLGBTI/
|Mexico City
|June 28
|facebook.com/MarchaLGBTCDMX/
|Montreal Pride (Fiert dé Montreal)
|July 31 – Aug. 10
|fiertemtl.com
|Munich
|June 14 – 29
|csdmuenchen.de/en/
|Naples
|July 5
|napolipride.org
|Oslo
|June 20 – 28
|oslopride.no
|Ottawa
|Aug. 16
|capitalpride.ca
|Palermo
|June 21
|instagram.com/palermopride/?hl=en
|Paris
|June 28
|gaypride.fr/
|Playa Del Carmen
|Awaiting dates
|facebook.com/PlayaPride/
|Porto
|Sept. 12 – 14
|portopride.com
|Prague
|July 28 – Aug. 3
|praguepride.cz/cs/
|Puerto Rico
|TBA
|instagram.com/pridepuertorico/
|Puerto Vallarta
|May 17 – 25
|vallartapride.org
|Quebec City Pride Festival
|Aug. 29 – Sept. 1
|https://fetearcenciel.ca/
|Reykjavik
|Aug. 5 – 10
|hinsegindagar.is
|Rome
|June 14
|romapride.it
|Rotterdam, NL
|TBA
|rotterdam-pride.com/
|Santiago, Chile
|TBA
|movilh.cl
|São Paulo
|June 22
|paradasp.org.br
|Salzburg, Austria
|Aug. 29 – Sept. 7
|gaysalzburg.at/en/events/pride-festival-salzburg-2025/
|Seville, SP
|TBA
|facebook.com/OrgulloAndalucia/
|Sitges, Spain
|June 4-8
|gaysitgespride.com/
|Stockholm
|July 28 – Aug. 2
|stockholmpride.org
|Strasbourg, France
|June 14
|facebook.com/festigays
|Stuttgart
|July 26 – 27
|stuttgart-pride.de
|Taiwan
|Oct 24 -26
|gaytravel4u.com/event/taiwan-gay-pride/
|Tel Aviv
|June 13
|telavivpride.com
|Tokyo
|June 7-8
|tokyorainbowpride.com/english/
|Toronto Pride
|June 26 – 29
|instagram.com/pridetoronto/?hl=en
|Torremolinos, Spain
|June 5-8
|instagram.com/pridetorremolinos/?hl=en
|Valencia
|TBA
|facebook.com/lambdavalencia
|Vancouver Pride
|TBA
|vancouverpride.ca
|Victoria, CA
|July 1-6
|victoriapridesociety.org
|Vienna
|May 31 – June 15
|viennapride.at
|Winnipeg Pride
|May 23 – June 1
|pridewinnipeg.com
|Zurich
|June 20 – 21
|zurichpridefestival.ch