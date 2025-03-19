Dreamscape — Casita Mia De Mita

CASITA MIA DE MITA

Punta Mita, Mexico

Formerly a hacienda, the beachfront, eight-suite Casita Mia de Mita is truly one of a kind. It’s quite intimate. You feel like you have the entire property to yourself, and the wonderful staff who address you like a friend rather than a guest elevates the experience. All suites offer balconies facing the sea, and the thatch-roof and colorful textiles and carefully selected antiques and furnishings, including whimsical Botello paintings I love, offer a no-frills, Mexican flair. It doesn’t hurt to have four post beds, oversized bathrooms with tiled sinks and rain showers, a fitness center, and all-glass wine tasting room. It’s one of few villas I’ve experienced that is not only on the beach, but mere steps from the ocean. The crashing waves lull you to sleep at night and give an enormous sense of peace during the day. The intimate heated pool (with swim-up bar) in the heart of the property is surrounded by swaying palms and beautiful flora, with a handful of private cabanas snuggling the beach. I’ve met many like-minded travelers, who also have a nose for hidden hotel gems, while enjoying meals served beachside here (all gourmet meals are homemade, such as their exceptional chicken mole). Also, the property is so far removed from the beaten path that the stargazing is exceptional. Casita Mia de Mita, Playa Careyeros, 63734 Punta Mita, Nayarita, Mexico. Rooms from $945/night (all inclusive). casitamiademita.com.

