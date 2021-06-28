Feel Free In Palm Springs With Clothing-Optional Hotels

From the first gay clothing-optional hotel in Palm Springs to award-winning clothing-optional gay men’s resorts, PASSPORT has put together a list of several resorts where you can be in your element.

Palm Springs is known for its hot springs, stylish hotels, and spas. This utopia is also filled with clothing-optional desert resorts. Cushioned by the desert air and stunning mountain views, many of these resorts cater to gay men. Each boutique hotel cultivates a safe body-positive environment with respect for the openness that nudism and naturism allow.

Experience Gay Paradise at Vista Grande Resort

The Vista Grande became the first gay clothing-optional motel in Palm Springs in 1984. Fast-forward 35 years, the aura remains the same. Find interesting men from all over the world beyond the small modest wooden entry door. The property consists of lush gardens with hummingbirds and waterfalls. Rooms vary in size from 250 square foot poolside cabanas to the grand residential style 900 square foot Royal Waterfall Suite.

The resort provides concierge service usually associated with the finest hotels in the world. The wonderful staff is dedicated to exceed expectations and make a Vista Grande holiday perfect. Ideal for a weekend adventure or for treating yourself to an extended stay in Gay Paradise.

The Fun Never Ends at The Canyon Club Hotel

Experience nothing but fun at The Canyon Club Hotel, a clothing-optional gay men’s resort. A large spa, steam room, sauna, and a park in the back, complete with a maze, surround the giant pool. There are 32 rooms, eight of them come with private patios, and another eight have full kitchens. A continental breakfast is served each morning, and being blocks away from downtown you can easily head out for lunch and dinner. Did someone say shopping? There’s a variety of shops and restaurants within walking distance on Palm Canyon Drive.

Bask in the sun around the pool or soak in the 16-man spa. The hotel is pet-friendly, and if you require any assistance Canyon Club has some of the friendliest and most courteous staff in Palm Springs.

Forget About the Outside World at The Hacienda at Warm Sands

Walk onto the tranquil grounds of The Hacienda at Warm Sands and forget about the outside world. An upscale gay resort with lush foliage, a Japanese water feature, Saltillo-tiled patios and walkways, outdoor fireplace, in-ground spa, and two large swimming pools. In certain areas like the swimming pools, spa, and patios, swimsuits are optional. Serving up continental breakfast in the morning, followed by gourmet sandwiches, salads, and wraps at lunch.

With just ten suites, The Hacienda has a staff to guest room ratio of 1 to 1 insuring that all guests receive attentive service. The Hacienda is well known for consistently delivering unmatched guest pampering and exceeding guest expectations. A favorite amongst experienced travelers from all over the world.

Paradise in the Desert at the Desert Paradise Resort Hotel

The award-winning clothing-optional gay men’s resort Desert Paradise Resort Hotel is located in the very center of Gay Warm Sands. There are 14 poolside rooms and suites. A large saltwater pool and spa, steam and sauna rooms, and a maintained garden are found on the property. For special times, there’s a romantic fire pit and an outdoor shower garden. A delicious continental breakfast awaits you in the morning.

The staff goes above and beyond when it comes to service. Recently purchased in 2020, the owners have spruced up the rooms and property for visitors to relax and soak up the sun. Future plans may include having some rooms with kitchenettes for guests who want to extend their stay.

How to Get To Palm Springs

Fly or drive! Palm Springs offers a memorable escape from everyday life. Eleven airlines serve the Palm Springs International Airport with non-stop flights from various destinations. A comfortable drive from Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. From events to resorts, and from nightclubs to shows, Palm Springs is an ongoing and welcoming celebration of queer culture.

About Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels

Palm Springs Preferred Hotels is home to almost 80 independently owned small boutique hotels, 11 of which are men’s clothing-optional resorts. From quaint inns and quietly secluded bungalows to hip and modern poolside hangouts, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels caters to an array of travelers’ tastes.

