Top Posts
Home Life + Style Eco-Friendly Footwear

Eco-Friendly Footwear

Decathalon Quechua NH500

Popular sports retailer Decathlon has launched a brand new version of their popular Quechua NH500 shoe. This time, the aim is to have a comfortable, casual hiking shoe. That’s right, from the plane to the forest, the new NH500 shoe is designed for performance and style. Better yet, the shoe is incredibly eco-friendly, being made with recycled rubber, polyester, and polyurethane foam padding. To sweeten the deal, the shoe only costs $49.99, proving that going green doesn’t have to be expensive. And with a 4.5 star rating based on over 2,000 reviews, you know you’re getting a quality product. $49.99. www.Decathlon.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Earth Day: 16 Easy Ways to Make Beverages More Sustainable

March 28, 2021
Biolite Sustainable Portable Phone Charger

Sustainably Charge Anywhere

March 20, 2021
Grado Wireless Headphones

Headphones 4 Our Ears

June 30, 2021
UrbanStem Plant Delivery

Nature Delivered to your Door

March 19, 2021
Jack Wolfskin Fleece Jacket

The New Must-Have Fleece

March 16, 2021
tentree recycled backpack

Recycled Backpack

March 17, 2021
Earthling Co. Plant Based Hair Care

Plant-Based Hair Care

March 18, 2021