Eco-Friendly Footwear

Popular sports retailer Decathlon has launched a brand new version of their popular Quechua NH500 shoe. This time, the aim is to have a comfortable, casual hiking shoe. That’s right, from the plane to the forest, the new NH500 shoe is designed for performance and style. Better yet, the shoe is incredibly eco-friendly, being made with recycled rubber, polyester, and polyurethane foam padding. To sweeten the deal, the shoe only costs $49.99, proving that going green doesn’t have to be expensive. And with a 4.5 star rating based on over 2,000 reviews, you know you’re getting a quality product. $49.99. www.Decathlon.com

