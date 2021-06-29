The Black Tie Dinner in Dallas Will Celebrate its 40th Anniversary This Year!

The Black Tie Dinner, one of America’s largest fundraisers for the LGBTQ community, will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year. The Dinner will be held on November 13th in the ballroom at the Sheraton hotel in downtown Dallas.

The event consists of a fabulously prepared dinner, celebrity speakers, an auction, a raffle, and special guests. In previous years, the dinner has seen famous faces like Billy Porter, Lance Bass, Connie Britton, Lily Tomlin and more. The Black Tie Dinner raises funds for more than 15 Dallas-based nonprofits, as well as the Human Rights Campaign. To date, The dinner has raised more than $26 million for charity.

For the 40th anniversary dinner, there will be a raffle of two 2021 model Mercedes-Benz. The first is the luxurious GLB 250 SUV, which comes complete with a sky roof, an ECO start/stop feature that makes your automobile more energy-efficient, and of course, all the interior trimmings that makes a Mercedes a Mercedes. The other will be the brand’s sport sedan, the A220, which comes decked out with USB ports, voice command, and dual 7-inch displays.

On top of the raffle, the yearly auction will also be taking place. In the auction, you can place your bid on everything from home decor to furniture, artwork, hotel packages, and more.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, admission for this year’s Black Tie Dinner may be scaled back. In order to ensure that you’ll have a table reserved for the evening, sign up as soon as possible. You can also purchase raffle tickets and donate items for the action here.

For more information on the event, visit BlackTie.org