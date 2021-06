Brooklyn-based Grado Labs is known for creating some of the best headphones on the planet. They’re sleek, comfortable, lightweight, have 40 hours of battery life, and produce high-quality sound. They’re perfect for long plane rides, blogging at a café, and for editing the perfect TikTok and Insta travel videos. The GW100 headphones aren’t just an amazing product, but they’re made right in the USA by a team that’s being paid a fair wage. $249. www.4OurEars.com

Headphones 4 Our Ears was last modified: by