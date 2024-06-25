Proud For Cacao — Beato Chocolates

Chocoholics and art lovers, unite! Beato Chocolates invites you to savor delicious fair-trade chocolates inspired by iconic, multimedia artist Beatrice “Beato” Wood, the Mama of Dada. Company founders (and spouses) Heather Stobo and Lisa Casoni, with the help of their Ojai, California–based chocolatier, handcraft their bars with locally sourced ingredients to create uniquely tasty treats. Along with the brand’s “chocolate sculptures” based on Beato’s works, each bar uses her original artwork and irreverent quotes for witty packaging and product names. Try the Beato Variety Pack of 4 Bars to sample or gift a scrumptious assortment of four 72-percent dark-chocolate bars made with orange oil, almonds and paprika, coffee and cacao nibs, and toffee and sea salt—aka the Happy Valley Bar, Pinching Spaniards Bar, I Shock Myself Bar, and Menage A Trois Bar. $44. beatochocolates.com

