Give the gift of nature with the aptly named America the Beautiful Pass from the United States Geological Survey. This pass provides access to over 2,000 federally protected locations, including National Parks, National Forests, National Historic Sites, and more. From Alcatraz Island to the Great Smokey Mountains, the America the Beautiful Pass is the gateway to America’s treasures that are most certainly worth a trip any time of year. $80. www.store.usgs.gov/recreational-passes

