Get The Best Deals in Fort Lauderdale This Summer With ‘LauderDeals’

This summer, Fort Lauderdale is offering visitors tons of great deals on everything from lodging to restaurants, and even spas.

Fort Lauderdale has always been one of Florida’s hottest beach destinations, but within the last decade, it’s truly boomed into the state’s premier must-visit locale. From big-name resorts to the shopping, dining, and clubbing in Wilton Manors, the city offers beaches, nightlife, great dining, and fantastic resorts—what more could you ask for?

Well, many travelers are always asking for deals. There’s nothing better than snagging a great deal on a vacation, knowing that you’ve saved some money and helped your wallet stay a little healthier. Fortunately, Fort Lauderdale is loading their summer with tons of epic deals through their LauderDeals program. Discounts on resorts, attractions, dining, and even spas are perfect for even the most budget-conscious traveler. Here’s a look at what you can expect this summer:

Hotels

Everyone is always looking for great deals on hotels and resorts, and through LauderDeals, visitors can get great discounts on tons of the major properties in the area. Hotels and resorts currently offering deals include Margaritaville, the W, Four Seasons, the Diplomat Beach Resort, and the Conrad. On top of the great discounts, many of the LauderDeals come with exclusive perks as well. Take the W deal for example.

Not only is the 2 bedroom suite with a balcony more than $100 cheaper than normal, but the LauderDeal also gives guests perks like free valet parking, a waived resort fee, complimentary upgrades, and a daily $25 food and beverage credit to be used on the property.

Dining

Starting in August and running until the end of September is Dine Out Lauderdale. Think of it as a restaurant week that just happens to span two entire months and comes with great discounts! According to Visit Lauderdale, all restaurants included in the program will be offering coursed meals that have no less than three courses each. All meals will cost either $35 or $45 per person.

There are currently over 30 restaurants partaking in the Dine Out event, including Boatyard, a local favorite that serves steaks and seafood (and has a stunning waterfront outdoor patio); Spazio, an Italian restaurant and wine bar that specializes in shareable plates as well as a huge selection of wine (their wine menu is four pages long); and Cafe Maxx, known for their outstanding Sunday brunches that serve unique dishes like caviar pie, coddled eggs and grits, and house-made donuts that come with vanilla dipping sauce. The Dine Out menus will become available at the end of July.

Spas

Also running from August through the end of September is Fort Lauderdale’s Spa Days. For those two months, spas around the area – from big-name resort spas to charming locally-owned boutiques – will be opening their doors for both locals and visitors to revel in luxury and pampering.

The official menu of treatments has yet to be announced (check the website mid-to-late July), but Visit Lauderdale confirms that most treatments will be priced around $99 each. And it’s also important to note that these aren’t just any treatments. The experiences offered during Spa Days are luxury treatments that normally would cost well over $100.

For more information, visit the LauderDeals webpage.

you may also like: