Celeste Watch Any traveler will surely adore the newest design from the Celeste Watch Company. Their Compass Rose timepiece is designed by hand and features a stunning compass made from engraved wood, Mother of Pearl, and abalone shell. To top it all off, the North Star is made from cut zirconia stone. It’s a gorgeous and striking way to always be reminded of the importance and transformative power of adventure. $375. www.celestewatch.com

