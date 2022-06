Roam Luggage There’s no item more utilitarian to travelers than a trusty backpack, especially if they are stylish, sturdy, and comfortable. Fortunately, ROAM provides all three of these features with their build-your-own backpacks. Choose your size (they have 12, 21, and 26-liter packs), and then choose your colors. From there, it will be made in the USA out of high-quality materials and delivered to your door. Starting at $275. www.roamluggage.com

Build Your Own Backpack | Roam Luggage was last modified: by