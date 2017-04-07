Longing For Summer On Long Island

Just outside of New York City, you’ll find 120 miles of sparkling beaches, iconic sites, quaint downtowns, world-renowned wine country, and luxurious properties. From Fire Island, the Hamptons and beyond, Long Island plays host to some of the most premier LGBTQ-friendly destinations right in New York City’s backyard.

Enjoy some of the best farm-to-table fare in the United States courtesy of Long Island’s incredible farmlands and bountiful surrounding waters. History buffs will love the homes of past presidents, poets, and artists, including President Theodore Roosevelt and Poet Walt Whitman. Adventure seekers can climb to the top of the many storied lighthouses or venture out on a hike through the 300-year-old Sunken Forest, a rare natural formation. The avid golfer will find some of the most challenging golf courses in the country, including Bethpage Black. Surfers flock to Long Island’s shores each year to conquer East Coast waves at Long Beach or Montauk and sailors, yachtsmen, and fishermen alike enjoy some of the deepest water ports the Northeastern seaboard has to offer that are teeming with life.

Fire Island, Long Island’s celebrated LGBTQ destination, is a 32-mile-long barrier island that offers the ultimate car-free beach haven during the summer months. Cherry Grove has been a bohemian sanctuary for decades, becoming a beachside sanctuary for New York’s LGBT community who has created their own unique free-wheeling community here. Its array of restaurants and nightlife venues prove to be popular stomping grounds throughout the summer months. Fire Island Pines is known for its signature zigzag boardwalks that lead to Fire Island’s most sought-after real estate. Weekenders flock to The Pines for its markets, boutiques, restaurants, and, of course, beaches.

This June, Long Island Pride moves to Long Beach, NY for its Pride on the Beach event. The three-day destination weekend will include numerous events, a pride market and fair, a concert on the beach, and the 27th Annual Long Island Pride Parade.

For more information on Long Island including a full calendar of events and trip guide, please visit www.DiscoverLongIsland.com. For additional information on Long Island PRIDE and the Pride on the Beach event, please visit www.prideonthebeach.org.