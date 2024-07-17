Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Fly Into Summer With First-Class Travel Tips

From SWISS International Air Lines

Swiss International Airlines

Travelers flying SWISS can ensure a smooth travel experience for themselves and other travelers by following these helpful tips.

Summer is one of the busiest times for travel, creating a boom in road trips, cruising, and of course air travel.

SWISS, Switzerland’s leading air carrier will be handling a daily average of more than 60,000 passengers worldwide. With this uptick in travelers, Zurich and Geneva airports will be experiencing an influx of arriving and departing SWISS flights.

Swiss Air Traveler (Photo by Ground Pictures)

Swiss Air Traveler (Photo by Ground Pictures)

Travelers flying SWISS can ensure a smooth travel experience for themselves and other travelers by following these helpful tips:

  1. Before leaving your house or hotel, check into your flight online. The online check-in service can be used within 24 hours of departure. With easy navigation, the mobile boarding pass may be accessed via the SWISS website, or the SWISS mobile app. Remember to allow yourself some extra time for passport control and security at the airport. 
  2. The SWISS app allows for an easier trip with direct notification messages sent to your phone, which includes any delay in the arrival of your flight’s incoming aircraft, and any change in your flight’s departure gate. Through the SWISS app, you will also gain all access to flight details, travel documents, and a digital chatbot for any questions that you might have. Not to worry, SWISS also has a dedicated helpdesk to assist travelers directly in the app. 
  3. Light and easy-to-handle carry-on baggage is key and will expedite the security process at the airport. This will also make for a more painless boarding experience and give you more inflight comfort. In your carry-on baggage, make sure to put important items such as medicines, a valid passport, and other valuable items to keep close by.
  4. Use the AirPortr service or check your registered baggage in at the airport the evening before your flight. There’s also the option of checking your baggage at one of the departure airport’s self-bag-drop machines. Utilize the SWISS baggage calculator to help guide you with the correct baggage quantity, weight, and size.
  5. Pay attention to your destination’s entry requirements, any forms that need to be filled out, and other regulations. 
  6. Make sure to check swiss.com before leaving for the airport to check on any schedule changes or the latest status of your flight. 

Take Flight and Enjoy Your Summer Travels onboard Swiss International Air Lines. 

Find more helpful travel tips here: https://www.swiss.com/ch/de/customer-support/travel-and-corona/travel-briefing 

