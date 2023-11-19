Comfortable & Cozy | Tomboy X

Those long flights and road trips will feel way more comfy when sporting the French Terry Jogger with Rainbow. Made by Seattle-based, queerwomen owned TomboyX, these relaxed all-cotton French terry pants are breathable and moisture-wicking for all-season versatility. The brand is proudly gender-neutral and designed to fit all bodies, so count on a range of sizes. TomboyX sources its cotton and other materials sustainably, and works with manufacturers that are certified by organizations guaranteeing fair treatment and competitive wages for factory workers. With a team of predominantly LGBTQ+ and BIPOC employees, TomboyX makes clothing that makes you feel stylish, cozy, and smart all at once. $50. tomboyx.com

You May Also Enjoy