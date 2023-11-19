Top Posts
Home 2023 Holiday Gift Guide Comfortable & Cozy | Tomboy X

Comfortable & Cozy | Tomboy X

French Terry Jogger Black Rainbow by TomboyX

Those long flights and road trips will feel way more comfy when sporting the French Terry Jogger with Rainbow. Made by Seattle-based, queerwomen owned TomboyX, these relaxed all-cotton French terry pants are breathable and moisture-wicking for all-season versatility. The brand is proudly gender-neutral and designed to fit all bodies, so count on a range of sizes. TomboyX sources its cotton and other materials sustainably, and works with manufacturers that are certified by organizations guaranteeing fair treatment and competitive wages for factory workers. With a team of predominantly LGBTQ+ and BIPOC employees, TomboyX makes clothing that makes you feel stylish, cozy, and smart all at once. $50. tomboyx.com

You May Also Enjoy

 Life + Style — Special Effects

Special Effects Products for the Savvy Traveler

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
31
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Davek NY The mini umbrella

Good Coverage In Bad Weather with Davek

November 20, 2022
Recycled Footwear

Recycled Footwear

July 22, 2019

South Africa (RED) Vodka

November 21, 2016
The Nomadix Original Towel

Travel Towel by Nomadix

May 31, 2023

Holiday Gift Guide

November 7, 2017
Hammacher Schlemmer Amphibious Sub-Surface Watercraft

Personal Watercraft

November 28, 2021
Man with luggage (photo by Jacob Lund)

Our Favorite Places to Shop for Affordable Luggage

August 16, 2019

Leave a Comment