Saturday, June 22, 2024
Top Posts
Put A Ring On It! — Manly Bands
Dromoland Castle
Tour Spain with Two Bad Tourists
Love Your Skin | Ghost Democracy Products
Tote Your Pride | With A Vintage Tote...
Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Escape Plan: Provincetown, Massachusetts
World Eats Raleigh, North Carolina
PASSPORT’s Favorite Books For June 2024
48 Hours in Cherry Grove and the Fire...
Banner
© 2023 - Passport Magazine — All Right Reserved
Home » Put A Ring On It! — Manly Bands

Put A Ring On It! — Manly Bands

Great stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Manly Bands

Wedding and commitment rings are part of the fun of coupling, but not when sizing becomes an issue. Manly Bands answers the need for larger ring sizes with its broad selection of handsome jewelry, made with eye-catching materials like meteorite, carbon fiber, volcanic ash, and more—including silicon, for a more flexible and less-precious option. Queer couples may be drawn to The Baker band’s black zirconium, finished with six rainbow cerakote–engraved stripes, while Trans folks may favor The Dillon for its blue, pink, and white cerakote inlays on cobalt chrome. Each Manly Band begins with a free ring sizer (mailed or emailed) to ensure a perfect fit, and comes with free engraving and ring-storage case. $430. manlybands.com

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

Related Articles

Dromoland Castle

Tour Spain with Two Bad Tourists

Love Your Skin | Ghost Democracy Products

Tote Your Pride | With A Vintage Tote...

Amazing LGBTQ+ Wedding & Honeymoon Destinations 2024

Listen Up | Urbanears

Sustainable Batteries | Paleblue Batteries Sustainability Kit

View Calendar

Editor's Pick

Put A Ring On It! — Manly Bands
by Our Editors
Dromoland Castle
by Our Editors
Tour Spain with Two Bad Tourists
by Our Editors

For You

Globetrotting: St. Louis, Missouri
by Rich Rubin
ESCAPE PLAN: Stowe, Vermont
by Keith langston
2023 International Pride Guide
by Our Editors

Conditions

New York
few clouds
69%
4.3mp/h
20%
81°F
85°
76°
82°
Sat
81°
Sun
79°
Mon
79°
Tue
78°
Wed
Passport Magazine Logo

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Tiktok Rss

© 2024 Passport Magazine — All Rights Reserved — NYC USA

Adblock Detected

Please support Passport Magazine by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.