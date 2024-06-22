Put A Ring On It! — Manly Bands

Wedding and commitment rings are part of the fun of coupling, but not when sizing becomes an issue. Manly Bands answers the need for larger ring sizes with its broad selection of handsome jewelry, made with eye-catching materials like meteorite, carbon fiber, volcanic ash, and more—including silicon, for a more flexible and less-precious option. Queer couples may be drawn to The Baker band’s black zirconium, finished with six rainbow cerakote–engraved stripes, while Trans folks may favor The Dillon for its blue, pink, and white cerakote inlays on cobalt chrome. Each Manly Band begins with a free ring sizer (mailed or emailed) to ensure a perfect fit, and comes with free engraving and ring-storage case. $430. manlybands.com