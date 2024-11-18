Rainbow Railroad | For LGBTQ People At Risk

Embrace and express gratitude this season by supporting Rainbow Railroad and its work helping LGBTQ+ people at risk around the world. In the first eight months of 2024 alone, nearly 9,000 individuals contacted the non-profit for help reaching safety from persecution based on their sexual orientation and gender identity. From its bases in the U.S. and Canada, Rainbow Railroad has helped relocate displaced and vulnerable folks in need, along with sharing cash assistance and other crisis responses. Its work helps fight against systemic, state-enabled homophobia and transphobia and makes waves internationally—even earning Rainbow Railroad a feature on CBS’s 60 Minutes. Donate for yourself

or in honor of a loved one this holiday. rainbowrailroad.org

