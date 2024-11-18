Home » Rainbow Railroad | For LGBTQ People At Risk

Rainbow Railroad | For LGBTQ People At Risk

by Kelsy Chauvin
Rainbow Railroad

Embrace and express gratitude this season by supporting Rainbow Railroad and its work helping LGBTQ+ people at risk around the world. In the first eight months of 2024 alone, nearly 9,000 individuals contacted the non-profit for help reaching safety from persecution based on their sexual orientation and gender identity. From its bases in the U.S. and Canada, Rainbow Railroad has helped relocate displaced and vulnerable folks in need, along with sharing cash assistance and other crisis responses. Its work helps fight against systemic, state-enabled homophobia and transphobia and makes waves internationally—even earning Rainbow Railroad a feature on CBS’s 60 Minutes. Donate for yourself
or in honor of a loved one this holiday. rainbowrailroad.org

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

