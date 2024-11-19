Wine Worth Celebrating | Iron Horse Vineyards

Burst open Sonoma county’s best bubbles this holiday. established in 1976, family-owned Iron Horse Vineyards earned national fame by being the wine of choice for President Obama’s inauguration gala, and its vintages remain a White House staple—for good reason. Its signature bruts, cuvées, blanc-de-blancs, and other wines are simply divine. (And its gorgeous hilltop tasting room is a must for any Sonoma visit.) This season, bestow a bottle of Iron Horse Gratitude on your loved ones to enjoy effervescence, along with a donation to a local food bank. When Pride month approaches, circle back for a bottle of Iron Horse’s delicious, seasonal Rainbow cuvée. $75. www.ironhorsevineyards.com

