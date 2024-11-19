Home » Wine Worth Celebrating | Iron Horse Vineyards

Wine Worth Celebrating | Iron Horse Vineyards

by Kelsy Chauvin
Iron Horse Vineyards Iron Horse Gratitude

Burst open Sonoma county’s best bubbles this holiday. established in 1976, family-owned Iron Horse Vineyards earned national fame by being the wine of choice for President Obama’s inauguration gala, and its vintages remain a White House staple—for good reason. Its signature bruts, cuvées, blanc-de-blancs, and other wines are simply divine. (And its gorgeous hilltop tasting room is a must for any Sonoma visit.) This season, bestow a bottle of Iron Horse Gratitude on your loved ones to enjoy effervescence, along with a donation to a local food bank. When Pride month approaches, circle back for a bottle of Iron Horse’s delicious, seasonal Rainbow cuvée. $75. www.ironhorsevineyards.com

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

