Top Posts
Home 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Sustainable Socks from Conscious Step

Sustainable Socks from Conscious Step

Consicous Step

If you’re ready to take strides in the right direction this holiday, it’s time for a conscious step. The sock maker creates comfortable, well-made clothing using sustainable materials, investing in partner farms and factories with fair wages and safe facilities. better still, every purchase supports a partner organization that gives back to environmental, wildlife, housing, equality, and other vital causes. PASSPORT readers may like gifting the Conscious Step Socks That Save LGBTQ Lives three-pack, which gives a portion of every purchase to the LGBTQ-youth advocacy non-profit Trevor Project. (Conscious Step already has donated more than $61,000 to the organization.) $39.95. consciousstep.com

For More Unique Gift Ideas : https://passportmagazine.com/category/life-style/special-effects/
Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
31
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Sail Like a Viking

January 29, 2016
Mini Scentifier Portable Diffuser Kit

Breathe In

June 25, 2019
Ford Electric Mustang- 2020 Holiday Gifts

Electric Mustang

November 24, 2020
Theta 360 Camera

Theta 360 Camera

February 7, 2020
Revel Gear Solar Light

Solar Charger

November 24, 2020
Eco Carry-On Colors

Eco Carryon By Fjallraven’s Verdag

September 22, 2022
Trek Mountain Bike

TREK MOUNTAIN BIKE

July 13, 2022