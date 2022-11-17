Sustainable Socks from Conscious Step

If you’re ready to take strides in the right direction this holiday, it’s time for a conscious step. The sock maker creates comfortable, well-made clothing using sustainable materials, investing in partner farms and factories with fair wages and safe facilities. better still, every purchase supports a partner organization that gives back to environmental, wildlife, housing, equality, and other vital causes. PASSPORT readers may like gifting the Conscious Step Socks That Save LGBTQ Lives three-pack, which gives a portion of every purchase to the LGBTQ-youth advocacy non-profit Trevor Project. (Conscious Step already has donated more than $61,000 to the organization.) $39.95. consciousstep.com

