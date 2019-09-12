Top Posts
Home Special Effects RECYCLED SPORTS BAGS

RECYCLED SPORTS BAGS

GrunBag Recycled Sports Bag

Owning a grünBAG bag comes with the knowledge that you are getting a high quality bag made of 90% recycled or sustainably sourced materials. Their goal is to incorporate a zero waste approach to production, and all their facilities are fair trade. Bag materials range from reused boat sails and safety belts to surplus tarps. They also offer vegan alternatives to any of their non-vegan bags. These bags are perfect to take on any adventure and can withstand almost any wear and tear due to their highly durable materials. $180-$239. www.grunbag.eco

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Roaming Man

Roaming Man

June 26, 2019

Swiss Love

January 29, 2016
Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs

Hi-Def Earplugs from Vibes

March 22, 2018

Il Mio Cuore

June 9, 2016

Swim Into Evening

June 9, 2016

Adventure Map

June 9, 2016

Smooth As Butter

January 29, 2016