RECYCLED SPORTS BAGS

Owning a grünBAG bag comes with the knowledge that you are getting a high quality bag made of 90% recycled or sustainably sourced materials. Their goal is to incorporate a zero waste approach to production, and all their facilities are fair trade. Bag materials range from reused boat sails and safety belts to surplus tarps. They also offer vegan alternatives to any of their non-vegan bags. These bags are perfect to take on any adventure and can withstand almost any wear and tear due to their highly durable materials. $180-$239. www.grunbag.eco

