Scratch Travel Journal is a travel planner, a checklist, a diary, and an interactive map, all in one. Sometimes being an active globetrotter can fill your brain with incredible experiences, but it’s hard to keep a record of every single amazing

memory. Besides using the scratch-off map where you reveal pops of colors upon visiting countries and cities and writing down details of your trips, you can also use it to figure out where your next trip will be. Made of 100% recycled

paper. $25. www.uncommongoods.com

Tracking Travel was last modified: by