Top Posts
Home Special Effects Tracking Travel

Tracking Travel

Scratch Travel Journal

Scratch Travel Journal is a travel planner, a checklist, a diary, and an interactive map, all in one. Sometimes being an active globetrotter can fill your brain with incredible experiences, but it’s hard to keep a record of every single amazing
memory. Besides using the scratch-off map where you reveal pops of colors upon visiting countries and cities and writing down details of your trips, you can also use it to figure out where your next trip will be. Made of 100% recycled
paper. $25. www.uncommongoods.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Next-Generation Smile

January 19, 2017

Anthony Bar Soap

January 19, 2017
Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs

Hi-Def Earplugs from Vibes

March 22, 2018

Kérastase Candle

January 19, 2017

Umbrella Ella Ella — Weatherman by Rich Reichmuth

March 30, 2019

Cord-Free Flight by Aluratek’s Airstream

April 15, 2019

Cocktail Courier

August 26, 2016