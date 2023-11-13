Time For Art From Swatch

Creativity runs wild with Swatch Art Journey Wristwatches. The Swiss brand known since the 1980s for its high-quality, easy-fit watches has long embraced daring designs and colors. With its Art Journey line, five different art collections turn classical, pop, modern, and surrealist art into fashion statements. Choices include takes on world-famous artworks from the Louvre and Uffizi Gallery, as well as artists Jean-Michel Basquiat, Roy Lichtenstein, and René Magritte. These timeless timepieces may be the dream gift for your best art-loving friend. $110. swatch.com

