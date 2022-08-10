For decades, Bose has been one of the most trusted and respected names in the music world, known for creating excellent speakers that produce impeccable sound quality. Now, that technology can be taken on-the-go with their noise-canceling headphones. The 700 series not only provides high fidelity audio, but they also come with a slew of features like voice controls, touch controls, high-quality voice pickup for hands-free phone calls, a whopping 20-hour battery life, and an adjustable noise-canceling feature, which allows you to increase or decrease how much outside noise is canceled. This is a great feature for those who might be in an airport and don’t want to miss important announcements. $329. bose.com

NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES was last modified: by