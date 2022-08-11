Top Posts
Home Special Effects SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL MUGS

SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL MUGS

miir portable drinkware

MiiR is a renowned brand known for creating portable drinkware with travelers in mind. Whether it be keeping drinks hot or cold, or keeping them from spilling, MiiR makes products perfect for your needs. Their newest line is in partnership with famed photographer, Chris Burkard, and features his stunning images of Icelandic glaciers. The line features a camp mug, water bottle, and tumbler. The images on the bottles are not only beautiful, but also serve as a reminder that reusable drinkware helps to protect these stunning glaciers. $5 from each sale will also go to Outdoor Outreach, a nonprofit working to incorporate nature into youth education. Starting at $29.95. miir.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones

NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

August 10, 2022
Nomadix National Park Towels

NOMADIX NATIONAL PARK TOWELS

July 18, 2022
Topo Design Ridge Boot

STYLISH AND STURDY OUTDOOR BOOTS

July 16, 2022
CamelBak ChillBak Blue

COLD DRINKS, ANYWHERE YOU GO

July 15, 2022
Pride Candle Company

CANDLES FOR PRIDE

July 14, 2022
Trek Mountain Bike

TREK MOUNTAIN BIKE

July 13, 2022
Boteboard Inflatable Zeppelin Kayak

Inflatable Kayak | Bote Board

June 29, 2022