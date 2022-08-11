SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL MUGS

MiiR is a renowned brand known for creating portable drinkware with travelers in mind. Whether it be keeping drinks hot or cold, or keeping them from spilling, MiiR makes products perfect for your needs. Their newest line is in partnership with famed photographer, Chris Burkard, and features his stunning images of Icelandic glaciers. The line features a camp mug, water bottle, and tumbler. The images on the bottles are not only beautiful, but also serve as a reminder that reusable drinkware helps to protect these stunning glaciers. $5 from each sale will also go to Outdoor Outreach, a nonprofit working to incorporate nature into youth education. Starting at $29.95. miir.com

