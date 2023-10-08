Comfort Made Right | Allbirds

Top Posts
Allbirds Men's Wool Piper Woven

Slip your feet into something incredibly comfortable, and love that your new shoes are made of fully sustainable materials. The Allbirds Wool Piper Woven Sneakers are made from the brand’s famously luxe merino-wool yarn. But instead of traditional wool texture, the Piper’s weave is more durable, and resistant to pilling and stretching out over time. The shoe’s supportive SweetFoam midsole is made with sugarcane-based vinyl, with a natural-rubber outsole, castor bean oil–based insole foam, and shoe laces made from recycled plastic bottles. Anyone can appreciate the Allbirds commitment to being carbon-neutral, and travelers will love the versatility of Allbirds’ light and cozy kicks. $115. allbirds.com

 Special Effects

Special Effects Products for the Savvy Traveler

