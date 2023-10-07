Grape Tastes | Vice Wine

Top Posts
In Napa Valley, legendarily fine wine may be common, but The Vice Wine stands out as a small-batch winery that relies on sustainable farming practices. Its married-duo founders make their wine business personal, sourcing single grape varietals from Napa vineyards, then putting in the work to crush, bottle, and label their wine themselves. Because The Vice creates small batches, each wine is considered a limited edition, and is sold internationally through its online shop at remarkably sweet prices for such high-quality vintages. Browse deliciously rich red, white, orange, and rosé wines by the bottle, wine cocktails in cans, and the best deal of all, The Vice Wine’s 12-bottle Napa at Home Mixed Case to enjoy an assortment of the valley’s best. $385. thevicewine.com

