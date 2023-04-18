Whether you’re traveling long distances, commuting close to home, or hiking a mountain, eliminate plastic bottles forever with the durable Klean Kanteen 20 oz Classic Insulated Water Bottle. This stainless steel bottle is dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and built to last without chips or dents. It features double-wall vacuum insulation and a leakproof loop cap, keeping hot beverages warm for 24 hours and cold drinks chilled for up to 63 hours. California-based Klean Kanteen is a family- and employee-owned company that’s climate-neutral certified, and has donated more than $3.7 million (and counting) as part of the climate action program 1% for the Planet. $35. www.kleankanteen.com

Bottles for the Planet by Klean Kanteen was last modified: by