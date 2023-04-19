Top Posts
Home Special Effects The Well-Travelled Pet by Roverlund

The Well-Travelled Pet by Roverlund

Roverlund Away We Go Pet Crate

You’re stylish, and your pet should be too. Roverlund Away-We-Go Pet Crate is just the ticket for pet travel perfection. This sturdy on-the-go dog kennel works for pets up to 30 pounds and 20 inches long, with a built-in leash, machine-washable waterproof bottom, and a comfy pad for your puppy to snooze. It features Roverlund’s favorite design details, like rounded corners, multiple entry points, and fast-folding assembly for easy packing. Better still, Roverlund is an LGBTQ-owned company that donates one percent of its revenue to environmental nonprofits, so you can feel good about spending with this community-minded innovator. Pet lovers will love some of Roverlund’s smart pet-carrier bundles and food-storage kits too. $269. www.roverlund.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Stars In Your Eyes

March 24, 2018
Solar Powered Flashlight

Get Lit With Solar Power

September 21, 2022
Maestro X Metal Eyeware

Throwing Shade with Prive Reveaux Sunglasses

November 19, 2022
America The Beautiful Pass

America The Beautiful Pass

June 25, 2022
Pride Candle Company

CANDLES FOR PRIDE

July 14, 2022
Bosca Bag

Bosca Bag

March 24, 2018
Flipstick FS-PR Red 2

Stick It Anywhere from Flipstick

November 16, 2022

Leave a Comment