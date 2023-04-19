The Well-Travelled Pet by Roverlund

You’re stylish, and your pet should be too. Roverlund Away-We-Go Pet Crate is just the ticket for pet travel perfection. This sturdy on-the-go dog kennel works for pets up to 30 pounds and 20 inches long, with a built-in leash, machine-washable waterproof bottom, and a comfy pad for your puppy to snooze. It features Roverlund’s favorite design details, like rounded corners, multiple entry points, and fast-folding assembly for easy packing. Better still, Roverlund is an LGBTQ-owned company that donates one percent of its revenue to environmental nonprofits, so you can feel good about spending with this community-minded innovator. Pet lovers will love some of Roverlund’s smart pet-carrier bundles and food-storage kits too. $269. www.roverlund.com

