Give Good Head by Bontrager

The boom in bike sharing and e-biking rolls on, and smart, stylish cyclists know that head protection is key to any good ride. So protect your cranium with the Bontrager Charge WaveCel Commuter Helmet, and put its groundbreaking safety technology and dapper design to good use. Bontrager is the accessories branch of Trek Bikes, and uses top-rated WaveCel layered copolymer material in its Charge Commuter helmet to absorb the force of an impact before it reaches your head. Plus it looks and feels good, with a smooth outer shell, inner air flow, and visor, along with moisture-wicking pads, adjustable sizing, and easy-click magnetic buckle. It’s also e-bike approved, with some of the highest bike-helmet safety ratings, so you can ride with confidence. $160. www.trekbikes.com

