Sling It! From Victorinox

For times when a backpack is too big, but pockets aren’t enough, it’s time to stash your basics in this uber-lightweight shoulder sling bag. The Victorinox Altmont Original Dual-Compartment Monosling is ideal for traveling light while touring locally or globally. It’s made from durable, supple materials, with two big, secure compartments, plus a neoprene zipper pocket on the shoulder strap that is perfect for stashing your phone or passport. You know you can rely on sturdy comfort and quality design from the company that’s made the original Swiss Army Knife since 1891. $75. victorinox.com

