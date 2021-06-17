Celebrate National Martini Day With This Recipe From Izzy’s in San Francisco

Izzy’s has been wowing Bay Area locals and visitors for over thirty years. It’s a restaurant known for making classic meals that people love to eat. Their menu consists of delights such as fried oysters, ribeye steak with truffled bordelaise sauce, decadent pavlova, and more. They are also renowned for their unique take on traditional cocktails.

To celebrate National Martini Day, which is June 19th, Izzy’s has provided PASSPORT with the secret to making their famous martini, simply called, “The Izzy’s Martini.” To make the drink, Izzy’s mixologists use gin and Lustau blanco vermouth, which is known for its sumptuous blend of floral and herbal tasting notes, and then finish it off with olives stuffed with preserved lemons. The citrus punch from the preserved lemons is perfect for anyone who loves their martinis a little dirty. Check out the restaurant’s recipe below.

Ingredients:

~ 3.25 oz freezer-conditioned gin (or vodka)

~ 1 oz Lustau blanco vermouth

~ Lemon twist (for citrus oils)

~ Olives and preserved lemons for garnish

***Click here for a great preserved lemon recipe from Epicurious***

Directions:

~ Pour contents into a chilled cocktail glass and add citrus oils from a lemon twist

~ Garnish with preserved lemon-stuffed olives

If you’re planning a trip to San Francisco, check out Izzy’s menu here.

