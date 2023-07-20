Pack Your Bags for Tropical Heat in Key West August 9 -13

Known for its year-round subtropical weather, playful festivals, and welcoming “One Human Family” atmosphere, Key West will sizzle Wednesday through Sunday, August 9-13, during the Tropical Heat celebration for gay men age 21 and over.

The schedule includes themed gatherings and pool parties, clothing-optional events, and adult-oriented entertainment that showcase the island’s LGBTQ venues.

Renowned for its diversity, Key West will heat up starting Wednesday, August 9, at the festival’s 5 p.m. kick-off party at Island House Resort, 1129 Fleming St. The launch will feature poolside drink specials, appetizers, and prize giveaways.Attendees can then enjoy drag shows at Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St., and 801 Bourbon Bar, 801 Duval St.

On Thursday, August 10, join the all-male clothing-optional snorkeling excursion aboard the Blu Q, departing from 120 Margaret St. The four-hour sailing trip, slated to begin at 11 a.m., offers snorkeling with planned stops at tranquil sandbars and other uncrowded locations.

Thursday night’s schedule includes the EYECONS show by acclaimed female impersonator Christopher Peterson at La Te Da, 1125 Duval St., and a steamy dance party at Club 504 at Sidebar, located at 504 Angela St.

Attendees can cool down with the Friday afternoon “Splash!” pool party at the Bourbon St. Pub, 724 Duval St. That evening, head for the circus-themed pool party at Alexander’s Guesthouse, 1118 Fleming St., as well as drag shows and late-night dance parties at multiple LGBTQ venues.

Saturday’s lineup includes a pool party at Island House featuring complimentary ice-cold shots and hot prizes. During magic hour, Key West’s legendary sunset is to take center stage during Blu Q’s male-only sunset cruise. The vessel departs from 120 Margaret St.

Among Sunday’s highlights is the island’s time-honored 4 p.m. Tea Dance at La Te Da. Tropical Heat’s closing events include shows and gatherings at clubs in the “Pink Triangle,” an area of LGBTQ bars, entertainment venues, and shops around the 700 block of Key West’s renowned Duval Street.

Festival-goers can purchase VIP all-access passes for $99 per person or pay individual event admissions. Event information, schedule, and VIP passes: gaykeywestfl.com/tropical-heat/

Key West visitor information: fla-keys.com/keywest or gaykeywestfl.com

