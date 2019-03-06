5 MUST SEE SPRINGTIME DESTINATIONS IN JAPAN!

There’s something magical about springtime in Japan. This is the time of year when an array of beautiful flowers and trees begin to bloom, including the world famous cherry blossoms. This is the perfect time to become one with Mother Nature and enjoy the great outdoors. Whether you plan to visit Tokyo or other parts of Japan, here are five must-see spring destinations where you can enjoy ‘hanami’, cherry blossom viewing!

Ueno Park, Tokyo

Ueno Park, by far, the most popular destination in Tokyo for hanami, holds over 1,000 cherry blossom trees that bloom every single year.Take a stroll in the park, visit the Ueno Park Zoo, and eat at several delicious eateries around the area. It’s a picture perfect moment for you and someone special.

Himeji Castle, Hyogo

Have you dreamt of taking a boat ride surrounded by cherry blossoms? Then you won’t want to miss a visit to the Himeji Castle in Kinki. Known for its imposing size and beauty, the Himeji Castle is a very popular cherry blossom spot during the short and crowded blooming season. The best times to visit here in early April.

Goryokaku, Hakodate

Fort Goryokaku is known for its massive, star shaped citadel that was built in the last years of the Edo Period. After losing its military importance, it was eventually turned into a public park in the 1910s. Over one thousand cherry trees were planted along its moats, making it one of Hokkaido’s best cherry blossom spots. The peak of the blooming season usually takes place around early May.

Kenrokuen, Kanazawa

Known as one of Japans’ three most beautiful landscape gardens, Kenrokuen opened its spacious grounds to the public in 1871. The garden features a variety of trees each season. Although beautiful year-round, Kenrokuen is perfect during the springtime and is a local favorite. During this time of year, visitors can walk alongside the cherry blossom trees, shops, and restaurants that lie just outside of the garden.

Asahiyama Shin-rin Park, Kagawa

The Asahiyama Shinrin Park, known for its cherry blossoms, holds over 2,000 cherry blossom trees that are spread out over the bridge and roads of the park. An observatory in the area also allows visitors to see the sea and mountains surrounding the park, making for one of the most beautiful springtime experiences in Japan.

