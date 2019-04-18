Summer Time in Japan: ANA for PASSPORT

Plan your Summer Trip to Japan with ANA’s Japan Travel Planner

In addition to their world-renown in-flight service and amenities, ANA always strives to do more for their guests. That’s why ANA created the Japan Travel Planner, a guide to help both novice and experienced travelers plan their itinerary in one of the most exciting destinations in the world. Not sure where to start? Neither were we when we first visited this amazing city of art, culture, technology, and culinary wonders. Check out some of our favorite things to do in Tokyo!

Toyosu Market

The Toyosu Market consists of three blocks of different fresh foods. Along with seasonal vegetables, it offers tourist-friendly options like a glass-paneled observation deck with open space overlooking the tuna auction rooms. Make sure to plan now, because visitors must enter a lottery one month prior to their intended visit in order to view the tuna auctions. The Toyosu Market is open daily from 5 A.M. to 5 P.M., every day except Sundays and public holidays.

Digital Art Museum

With images of flowers towering more than 10 feet above your head, and other immersive imagery created with 3D mapping, the Mori Building Digital Art Museum is a must-see! The dreamlike landscape stems from 520 computers and 470 high-tech projectors, along with approximately 60 interactive displays that defy the rules of traditional art viewing. While there is no dress code, you may want to wear light colors so your clothes capture the dancing patterns, along with flat shoes to interact freely with the built landscape. teamLab believes digital technology can expand art and that digital art can create new relationships between people

Go-Karting in Tokyo!

Things keep getting better and better in Tokyo. Do you remember playing Mario Kart against your siblings? Fighting over the control, and your dad asking whose turn it is to play? There’s none of that here. Tokyo takes our childhood dreams and turns them into reality. Zoom by Shibuya Street, famous for its cameo in the Universal Pictures blockbuster, The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Drive past the Tokyo Skytree or immerse yourself in the city lights all while in your very own Mario Kart! And the best part is, you get to wear a costume. Mario Kart is available throughout many areas in Tokyo. You can see more or less depending on which tour you decide to take. Rentals typically include a face-guard mask, sunglasses, a helmet, and your choice of costume. Which character will you be?

Hanabi in Japan

‘Hanabi’, the Japanese term for ‘fireworks’, was originally used to accommodate spiritual beliefs. Today it is celebrated throughout the country, and during the summer months there are Japanese fireworks festivals practically every weekend. These are called Hanabi festivals. Want to catch a show? The best time to join the celebration is in July and August, and one of the popular festivals is located in the Niigata prefecture. Meanwhile, the Nagaoka Festival holds one of the biggest fireworks festivals in Japan every year. Over 20,000 fireworks are set off, including the giant 2,132 foot sanshakudama fireworks. The finale of the show covers a mile and a half of the Shinano River, making it the widest span of fireworks in the world!

