Dreamscape —The Naka Phuket, Thailand

Located in an ancient valley on Phuket’s western edge, The Naka Phuket (a member of Design Hotels) is a discreet tropical hideout, with glass-built villas offering endless panoramas of the sparkling Andaman Sea. Beautiful Kamala beach lays to the north, while a lush woodland hides two smaller beaches to the south. The 95 pool villas and suites complement the natural setting and provide the perfect sanctuary for a romantic getaway. Enjoy the beach, Jacuzzi, sauna, indoor/outdoor pool, and massages, then head to the Wiwa restaurant for delectable Thai and Western dishes. The One Bedroom Pool Villa High Bay starts at around $900 per night and features a stunning ocean view overlooking the Nakalay Beach. The villa provides 2200 square feet of living space, including your own pool, patio, and balcony. The Naka Phuket 1/18, 1/20, Moo 6, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand. thenakaphuket.com

