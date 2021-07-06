Art of Travel: Exploring Asia With Photographer Ian Robert Knight

“Exploring distant lands, meeting people, and learning about their culture and traditions is what I consider to be one of the most important things a person can do,” Ian Robert Knight (ianrobertknight.com) says with a sparkle in his eyes. During four decades as a photographer, he has traveled to six continents and visited close to 100 countries.

Originally from Canada, which he still considers home, his current base in Bangkok, Thailand allows him to travel around Asia with relative ease. Everywhere that he visits in this area provides tremendous experiences. If you’re interested in traveling with Knight, his company Private Photo Tours will take you through some of the most incredible places in China, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Bhutan, Laos, Canada, South America, Europe, and more, where you’ll experience culture, cuisine, and unique local attractions, all while perfecting your photography skills and making new friends.

The incredible selection of images from Knight’s travels in Asia that are featured here are filled with a sense of wonder and appreciation for the people he has met and the destinations he has experienced.

BHUTAN

The Gangtey Monastery, built in 1613, is one of the most important Buddhist schools in Bhutan. This huge temple sits on a hill overlooking the beautiful Phobjikha Valley in central Bhutan.

In the Upper Paro Valley of Bhutan, a group of novice monks huddle together to secretly watch a video on a mobile phone tucked into the sleeves of one of the crimson robes. Even monks can’t resist viral videos.

Carved phalluses are common sights in Bhutan. They are believed to ward off evil spirits and gossip. Just like in real life, they come in many shapes, sizes and colors.